Artificial Intelligence in Medical Devices: Austrian Start-up medaia won “Start-up of the Year” with SkinScreener

SkinScreener wins Start-up-of-the-Year by futurezone. The picture shows Phlipp Efferl, who represented SkinScreener, and two moderators on stage. In the background, the SkinScreener app is shown.

SkinScreener wins Start-up-of-the-Year by futurezone

Philipp Efferl at the futurezone Awards in Vienna with the Award. He holds the award and smiles to the photographers.

Philipp Efferl at the futurezone Awards in Vienna with the Award

SkinScreener wins Start-up-of-the-Year and Audience Award at the futurezone Awards in Vienna. The picture shows the two awards together with two bottles of champagner.

SkinScreener wins Start-up-of-the-Year and Audience Award at the futurezone Awards in Vienna

SkinScreener wins two awards, Start-up-of-the-Year and Audience Award

One in 5 people develop skin cancer. SkinScreener, which is approved as a medical device throughout the EU, provides the user with a cost-effective tool to assess the risk of skin changes anywhere. ”
— Founder and Dermatologist Dr. Michael Tripolt, MPH
GRAZ, STEIERMARK, ÖSTERREICH, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a spectacular gala of the futurezone Award at the Erste Campus in Vienna, Austria, domestic high-tech ideas and projects were presented with awards:

SkinScreener won the title "Start-up of the Year" and also the Audience Award.

SkinScreener is an app to easily and quickly assess the risk of skin cancer in skin lesions. The app uses the camera and the flashlight of your smartphone to take a photo of your skin lesions. Then the app is calculating the risk of malignancy using our clinically prooved artificial intelligence. SkinScreener can be downloaded free of charge from the Google Play Store as well as from Apple App Store. Two scans are initially provided free of charge to see it working.

The futurezone Award was awarded to ten categories. A jury of experts and the futurezone editorial team selected the winners of the respective categories from numerous submissions of innovative high-tech projects. The winner was selected at the award gala in Vienna and the trophy was presented by Federal Minister Margarete Schramboeck.

This success was made possible by a team of doctors and technicians who have worked intensively on the development of the artificial intelligence and the approval of the app over the last 3 years. A big milestone was achieved when SkinScreener became a CE certified medical device.

SkinScreener - you are in your skin for life!

Gernot Zenz
medaia
+43 6764051344
email us here

