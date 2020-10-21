SkinScreener aims to increase early diagnosis of skin cancer in the UK
While rates of skin cancer are rising faster than any other cancer in the UK, the new app SkinScreener aims to improve early detection
With our app, the user gets a quick and inexpensive tool to assess the risk of skin lesions. At the same time, the awareness for skin cancer prevention is increased”GRAZ, STYRIA, AUSTRIA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The incidence of skin cancer has increased steadily worldwide in recent years. Statistically, the probability of developing skin cancer once in a lifetime is about 20%. Early detection is of extreme importance, however, studies show that only 11% of people have their moles checked by a dermatologist at least once a year. Cancer Research UK states that around 1 in 10 melanoma skin cancer cases are diagnosed at a late stage. The earlier skin cancer can be detected, the better the chances of recovery.
— Dr. Michael Tripolt
This was the motivation for a group of dermatologists and biomedical engineers to develop the new health App SkinScreener. SkinScreener helps to determine the personal risk of altered skin areas with an app, in addition to regular dermatological examinations. By using the SkinScreener app, developers hope to significantly increase the rates of early detection.
“With our skin cancer app, which is approved as a medical device in the EU, the user gets a quick and inexpensive tool to assess the risk of skin lesions. At the same time, the awareness for skin cancer prevention is increased", says co-founder and dermatologist Dr. Michael Tripolt.
A specially developed artificial intelligence algorithm evaluates the risk of pathological changes in the skin. The app itself is very easy to use: the affected skin area is photographed with the help of a smartphone camera, and the app immediately shows the risk for skin cancer in the affected area. High risks are indicated with red, medium with yellow and low risks with a green flag.
A successful clinical study at the Medical University of Graz, Austria (using more than 600 images of real patients) has proven that SkinScreener has an impressive 95% accuracy rate in the detection of skin cancer.
“SkinScreener is a smart, quick addition to the annually recommended dermatological examination”, says Dr. Tripolt.
This brand new app has just been launched in the UK and Ireland and is now available for download in the stores from Apple and Google. The download of the app is free and includes two free scans.
