WESTMINSTER BARRACKS- MULTIPLE CHARGES

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE DUI #3, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS, DLS

CASE#: 21B04306

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER VICTORIA NEUFANG

STATION: WESTMINSTER

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 9/29/2021 2311 HOURS

INCIDENT LOCATION: ILLINGSWORTH ROAD, GRAFTON

VIOLATION: DUI #3, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED

ACCUSED: EDWARD ARNOLD

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: GRAFTON, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/29/2021, at approximately 2311 hours, VSP-Westminster barracks received a call reporting that Edward Arnold was sitting in his car on their property and refusing to leave. Investigation revealed that Edward Arnold was intoxicated, which was a violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Arnold was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and Violation of Conditions of Release. Arnold was later released on a citation to appear in Windham county court on 10/19/2021 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2021 1300 HOURS

COURT: WINDHAM COUNTY

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.