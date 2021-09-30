WESTMINSTER BARRACKS- MULTIPLE CHARGES
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE DUI #3, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS, DLS
CASE#: 21B04306
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER VICTORIA NEUFANG
STATION: WESTMINSTER
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 9/29/2021 2311 HOURS
INCIDENT LOCATION: ILLINGSWORTH ROAD, GRAFTON
VIOLATION: DUI #3, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED
ACCUSED: EDWARD ARNOLD
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: GRAFTON, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/29/2021, at approximately 2311 hours, VSP-Westminster barracks received a call reporting that Edward Arnold was sitting in his car on their property and refusing to leave. Investigation revealed that Edward Arnold was intoxicated, which was a violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Arnold was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and Violation of Conditions of Release. Arnold was later released on a citation to appear in Windham county court on 10/19/2021 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/2021 1300 HOURS
COURT: WINDHAM COUNTY
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.