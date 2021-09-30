Mövenpick Resort Aswan Harvests Fresh Produce From Three Hectare Onsite Farm
Green Globe recently recertified Mövenpick Resort Aswan for the ninth year in a row.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mövenpick Resort Aswan offers a unique location on Elephantine Island, featuring 404 elegant rooms, suites and villas with spectacular views over the River Nile.
“Going green is becoming a part of our team’s DNA. At Mövenpick Resort Aswan we strive to optimize the use of resources and expand our responsible efforts to reach our entire local community. We make sure that we are always working in an ethical and considerate manner, both environmentally and socially,” said Yahya Kotub, General Manager at the resort.
First certified in 2012, Mövenpick Resort Aswan adheres to a comprehensive sustainability management plan that encompasses resource management as well as environmental and CSR initiatives.
Onsite 30 000 m2 Resort Farm
The dedicated team at Mövenpick Resort Aswan is proud to have one of the largest eco-friendly farms located within hotel premises in Egypt. Situated on a 30,000 square meter plot of land overlooking the River Nile, the resort successfully grows a wide variety of local produce for its kitchens offering guests the freshest and healthiest options available on a daily basis. Executive Chef, Atef Ramadan says that harvesting the seasonal fruits and vegetables enable him to create amazing authentic culinary experiences inspired by Mövenpick’s 70 years of gastronomic excellence. The hotel is also offering a very unique experience where guests can enjoy their catch of the day selected from the Fish Farm located on the island.
Together We Make a Difference
In accordance with Accor’s RiiSE global community program, Mövenpick Resort Aswan is working to enhance equality, equity and diversity at the property. The resort is proud to have an equal opportunity work environment where everybody is welcome to apply and join the team.
Staff members co-ordinate social responsibility activities that aim to reach across all areas of the city of Aswan. During recent lockdown periods, the hotel team organised the sanitization of a couple of local entities including Aswan Souq and several villages. Furthermore, the Mövenpick Resort Aswan team took it upon themselves to feed over 130 cats living on the island of Philae when the ancient temple was temporarily closed. Last September, much needed school supplies were also collected during Mövenpick Hotel & Resorts annual Kilo of Kindness donation campaign where guests, employees and the general public were asked to contribute toward assisting children in the city.
Minimizing Single Use Plastic
Mövenpick Resort Aswan has been working hard to eliminate the use of single use plastics and non-biodegradable items at the property. Plastic straws, plastic stirrers, takeaway bags and single use plastic cups and mugs in rooms have all been replaced with environmentally friendly alternatives. A project to replace key cards and plastic water bottles is in process and will be fully implemented soon.
In addition to these activities, Mövenpick Resort Aswan has managed to reduce its energy and water consumption year after year. Energy and water saving measures are routinely implemented such as the gradual transitioning to LED light bulbs in guest rooms.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
