Green Globe Awards First Certification to Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi
Green Globe recently awarded Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi its inaugural certification.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi is a secluded luxury island hideaway in the archipelago’s Shaviyani atoll.
The Maldivian resort is the first Fairmont property in the world to achieve the coveted certificate and has received an impressive compliance score of 85%. The Green Globe Standard includes 44 core criteria supported by more than 380 compliance indicators.
At Fairmont Maldives, sustainability projects are spearheaded by resident Marine Biologist, Samuel Dixon and General Manager, Andrew Steele who aim to make the resort the first carbon neutral destination in the Maldives by 2030. With the belief that is never too late (or too soon) to learn about how to best preserve our planet and the oceans, the resort invites guests of all ages to participate in its many pioneering eco-friendly projects.
The Coralarium
The Coralarium, conceptualised by British eco-artist Jason deCaires Taylor, is the Maldives’ first and only coral regeneration project in the form of an underwater art installation. The Coralarium structure acts as an artificial reef, encouraging marine life to make it a home. Each one of the soaring sculptures, designed to imitate the formation of coral, is constructed of more than 500 ceramic ‘starfish’. The hard shells catch biomass or ‘fish food’, which encourages coral larvae to attach and thrive while cubbyholes in the structure provide the perfect refuge from predators, enticing small fish and crustaceans to make permanent homes there.
Turtle Ranger Programme
Guests are invited to join resident marine biologist, Samuel Dixon, on many engaging marine conservation projects including the monitoring of Hawksbill Turtles and taking part in activities to protect the critically endangered species. Guests can help release hatchlings into the ocean, care for nests and plant crucial new coral. Turtle Rangers help collect vital identification data from the Hawksbill that float through the reef and, if a new turtle is discovered, children can officially name it – the perfect way to introduce tiny travellers to the importance of conservation.
NEW Sustainability Lab
The soon-to-be-launched Sustainability Lab will allow guests to craft bespoke gifts and souvenirs from recycled plastic, glass and aluminium waste generated at the resort as well as ocean-salvaged waste. Utilising state-of-the-art technology, the resort will also be able to produce items on a large-scale such as furniture and bricks. Furthermore, local schools will be invited to the lab for classes on recycling and ocean conservation. The project’s purpose is to not only help the resort achieve its zero-waste goal but also create a culture of sustainability and accountability in the atoll which will hopefully be adopted by surrounding local communities.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
