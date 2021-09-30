Submit Release
Lane Shift Scheduled for Interstate 64 Near Nitro-St. Albans Bridge

CHARLESTON, WV – Alternating lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 will be shut down near the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge on the nights of Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, and Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, for contractors to shift traffic lanes toward the shoulders.   The lane shifts are to allow contractors to begin widening work in the existing median.   Slow and fast lanes will alternately be closed between 8 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, and 8 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday for contractors to erase old lane markers and paint new lane markers between the Nitro exit of Interstate 64 and Rocky Step Road. Traffic in the stretch of interstate will be shifted toward the shoulders to allow work to start in the median.   Contractors will then install concrete barriers for the new lanes. The new traffic pattern will allow for two 11-foot lanes and a one-foot shoulder.​​

