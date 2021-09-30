Exotic Wine Club Launches Monthly Subscription to Promote Exotic Wines Worldwide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this week, the Exotic Wine Club began welcoming new members to the prelaunch of an exclusive wine club that allows Americans to taste the most unique wines from all over the world. The Exotic Wine Club showcases extraordinary and rare wines to the United States market and sends them directly from the wine cellars to subscribers’ homes.
“We took a look at the current wine market and thought, ‘how can we create a new experience for people and motivate them to try new, unique wines?’” said Jeff Bordes, CEO of Exotic Wine Club. “This idea led us to the creation of the Exotic Wine Club. Our passion is to connect subscribers to sommeliers and winemakers from all over the world who will share the stories of their wine and the culture it comes from. Whether you are a wine enthusiast or expert, by becoming part of our community, you will get the pleasure to unbox new cultures every month and explore the world one sip at a time.”
Each box will contain four handpicked bottles of wine with tasting notes, chosen by local sommeliers of the featured country. In addition to receiving a special box of exotic wines from across the world, subscribers will also have the opportunity to participate in monthly master classes, tastings, and other educational and social activities to help them dive deeper into the region and improve their wine knowledge.
“We not only want to provide our members with an opportunity to try wines they may not have the ability to experience otherwise, but we also want to take them on a journey to where the wine is coming from. We hope to connect cultures and form bonds with people all over the world,” said Bordes.
The Exotic Wine Club is currently only available to residents in Florida and California. More states will continue to be added over the upcoming months.
To learn more about the Exotic Wine Club, visit https://exoticwine.club/ or check them out on Instagram or Facebook.
Michael Wangbickler
“We took a look at the current wine market and thought, ‘how can we create a new experience for people and motivate them to try new, unique wines?’” said Jeff Bordes, CEO of Exotic Wine Club. “This idea led us to the creation of the Exotic Wine Club. Our passion is to connect subscribers to sommeliers and winemakers from all over the world who will share the stories of their wine and the culture it comes from. Whether you are a wine enthusiast or expert, by becoming part of our community, you will get the pleasure to unbox new cultures every month and explore the world one sip at a time.”
Each box will contain four handpicked bottles of wine with tasting notes, chosen by local sommeliers of the featured country. In addition to receiving a special box of exotic wines from across the world, subscribers will also have the opportunity to participate in monthly master classes, tastings, and other educational and social activities to help them dive deeper into the region and improve their wine knowledge.
“We not only want to provide our members with an opportunity to try wines they may not have the ability to experience otherwise, but we also want to take them on a journey to where the wine is coming from. We hope to connect cultures and form bonds with people all over the world,” said Bordes.
The Exotic Wine Club is currently only available to residents in Florida and California. More states will continue to be added over the upcoming months.
To learn more about the Exotic Wine Club, visit https://exoticwine.club/ or check them out on Instagram or Facebook.
Michael Wangbickler
Balzac Communications
+1 707-255-7667
email us here