Dignitana Honors Melanie Waxler as a DigniCap Dignitary and Host of New Interview Series
Join the Conversation as Breast Cancer Survivors Share Personal Stories about Keeping their Hair During Chemotherapy
When cancer happened to me, I didn’t know what to do or where to turn. I’ll never forget that feeling, and I want to be there for other women who might be feeling the same.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dignitana, world leader in scalp cooling innovation, has appointed Melanie Waxler—Tampa, Florida TV reporter/anchor, author, law enforcement spokeswoman, and mother of two—as a DigniCap Dignitary, the company’s patient advocacy and ambassador program.
Ms. Waxler, author of “Muse,” was working on her doctorate and her second book when she was diagnosed with breast cancer—during the pandemic. Instead of putting her life on hold, she faced breast cancer head-on, with confidence and a sense of control and gratitude. Not losing her hair during chemotherapy was an important part of the journey. Daily connection with family, colleagues and her community gave her support and strength. Her powerful story is an inspiration to anyone familiar with the words “you have cancer.” See more of Melanie’s personal story here: https://youtu.be/PDrdC79WwqA
“My hope is that when others hear my story, they’ll feel less alone or confused. Cancer can make life seem suddenly so out of control, Waxler adds.”
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Ms. Waxler will host a weekly interview series on Facebook Live featuring a different breast cancer survivor every week throughout October. In candid conversations, the women—each of whom will be designated as a DigniCap Dignitary herself—will reveal personal experiences related to their cancer diagnoses and treatments. The role body image plays in personal health and workplace confidence among colleagues and supervisors will also be explored in the series. These up-close and personal interviews will be available on the DigniCap Facebook page at facebook.com/dignicap.
“Putting patients first is a priority for Dignitana, and we are honored to recognize these inspirational patient stories through the DigniCap Dignitary program,” said William Cronin, Chief Executive Officer of Dignitana. “Their remarkable journeys and experiences provide valuable insights to others facing the life-altering challenges brought on by a cancer diagnosis.”
Now in its fifth year, the DigniCap Dignitary program is an ever-expanding group of individuals who have used The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System to reduce chemotherapy-induced alopecia associated with their prescribed cancer treatment. Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be a devastating experience, and studies show that for many, the prospect of hair loss from chemotherapy can be equally terrifying. Fortunately, more than 250 cancer centers in 38 states across the U.S. now offer their patients DigniCap, an FDA-cleared treatment that minimizes hair loss from chemotherapy.
Dignitana’s Facebook Live interview series presents a unique opportunity to learn about the benefits of medical scalp cooling, following the schedule below:
· Thursday, October 7 at 1:00 p.m. EDT – Audra Byrne of Parker, Colorado
· Thursday, October 14 at 1:00 p.m. EDT – Carla Thomas Cavalier of Los Angeles, California
· Thursday, October 21 at 1:00 p.m. EDT – Nikki Cox of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
· Thursday, October 28 at 1:00 p.m. EDT – Maricel Otero of Orlando, Florida
All interviews will be recorded and content will be available immediately following the Facebook Live presentation on the DigniCap Facebook page.
In addition to their Facebook Live Interviews with Melanie Waxler, each DigniCap Dignitary will offer support to others and provide updates on the latest technology and reimbursement options to cancer patients in their home communities and nationwide throughout the year.
About Dignitana
Dignitana AB is the world leader in clinically superior scalp cooling technology. The company produces The DigniCap® Scalp Cooling System, a patented medical cooling device that offers cancer patients the ability to minimize hair loss during chemotherapy. FDA cleared since 2015, DigniCap provides continuous cooling with high efficacy, safety and patient comfort. Hailed internationally as a life-changing medical advancement for cancer patients, The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System was invented in 1999 by a Swedish Oncology nurse and has been available in Europe since 2001. Dignitana AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden with headquarters in Lund, Sweden and operations based in Dallas, Texas in the United States. Company subsidiaries are Dignitana, Inc. in the United States and Dignitana S.r.l. in Italy. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB +46 8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se. Learn more at www.dignitana.com or www.dignicap.com.
