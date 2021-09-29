September 29, 2021

Governor Janet Mills announced today that she has signed legislation establishing Maine’s new district maps. Earlier today, the Maine State Legislature voted to approve the new maps during a special session, making Maine the second state in the nation, after Oregon, to approve new Congressional and Legislative district maps.

“I applaud Maine’s Apportionment Commission, especially its Chair, former Maine Supreme Judicial Court Justice Donald Alexander, as well as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for preparing and approving new maps that fulfill our commitment to making sure Maine people are equally and fairly represented in their government,” said Governor Janet Mills. “To have done so without rancor and partisanship and under a constrained timeline is something Maine people can be proud of.”

Ahead of the 2020 census data being released to states, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court issued a Court Order outlining a compressed timeline, giving Maine’s Apportionment Commission 45 days after the census data was released to produce maps and then a window of 10 days for the Legislature to approve the maps.