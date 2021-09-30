Open House for Fall Green Academy High School Students and Parents on Sunday October 3
Green Academy Fall “Esprit de Corps” for High School Students Starts on Tuesday, October 12UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Fall Open House is scheduled for high school students and parents to learn about Green Academy Virtual Afterschool Program on Sunday, October 3 from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Eastern. Green Academy is an innovative, interactive and community project-based environmental mentorship for high school students who meet virtually with instructors and a cohort group for one hour twice per week for six weeks.
Students complete a sustainability individual, or group project in their community. Small group discussions, live coaching, and feedback during the cohort class schedule from Tuesday, October 12 – Friday, November 19, 2021 facilitate student participant efforts along with sponsor prize incentives.
Enrolled high school students achieve a Green Academy Certificate and a letter of recommendation from their instructor of record for submission to schools, colleges, and/or business employers. Environmental educators from California, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and West Virginia are involved in designing the signature Green Academy curriculum. The Green Academy Virtual Afterschool program is considered especially important for students who need community-based experiences. The exceptional expertise of environmental educators ensure that the major concepts of the field are introduced while showcasing how much fun anyone can have outdoors.
The public is invited to the Fall Green Academy Virtual Open House. For Zoom meeting access, email, info@greenacademy.us. For student registration, visit the website, https://www.greenacademy.us, email, info@greenacademy.us, or call (304) 404-4150 for additional information.
Jane Walker
Books Motivate Foundation
