2021 Reception of Champions Climate Awards celebrates Patrick Cannon, National Climate Student Essayist
Books Motivate Foundation to host 2021 Reception of Champions Virtual Event on Saturday, Aug. 28. UNITED STATES, August 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Books Motivate Foundation’s 2021 National Climate Essay Student Competition invited students around the country to write a climate science essay by May 2021, with a chance to win an entry in a 2021 climate media publication.
The 2021 National Climate Essay Student Competition winner is Patrick Cannon, a student from Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts located in Philadelphia, who will be sharing his award-winning essay entitled "Biodiversity Loss."
The virtual event will feature a film presentation of “Unit 1: Setting the Stage” by Project Drawdown, and a community Q&A with guest panelists: Project Drawdown Senior Director Crystal Chissell, J.D. and professor for the Department of Meteorology and Atmospheric Science, Geography, and African Studies at Penn State University, Dr. Gregory S. Jenkins. The discussion will be moderated by Books Motivate Foundation Executive Director Pamela Ellis, Ph.D.
The 2021 Reception of Champions Climate Award event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28 from noon-2 p.m. Eastern. Additional awardees include 2021 National Climate Teacher, Kelly Lannutti from Philadelphia, PA and 2021 Books Motivate Volunteer, Jennifer Schilz from Lamont, CO. Students, educators, and community members who want to know more and lead on climate sustainability issues in their region and elsewhere are invited.
For virtual event tickets, and/or to donate or sponsor the climate essay program and event, contact Books Motivate Foundation at www.booksmotivate.org or email, info@booksmotivate.org.
About Books Motivate Foundation
Books Motivate Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable TechSoup registered organization committed to the enhancement and achievement of American and international knowledge and culture. We promote the development of literacy, career, and quality of life goal attainments for students, individuals, and families. Our work with partners and supporters rewards excellence through educational initiatives, programs, book publications, and events in local, national, and international communities through the advancement and appreciation of science and the arts.
Dr. Pamela Ellis
Books Motivate Foundation
+1 304-404-4150
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn