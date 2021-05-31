Green Academy Summer “Esprit de Corps” for High School Students Starts on June 15
Honor, enthusiasm, and devotion are the merits attained through the Green Academy youth virtual environmental conservation community-based program.UNITED STATES, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top U.S. environmental educators lead students through the Green Academy six-week virtual cohort mentorship program with an emphasis on completion of community service. The sustainability topics covered engage registrants with an introductory understanding of Synergy, Food & Land, Energy, Air, Water, and People. The program schedule is twice weekly, Tuesdays and Fridays, or Wednesdays and Fridays from 5 – 6 p.m. in all U.S. Time Zones. Students achieve incentive prize packs, a Green Academy Certificate, and a letter of recommendation for colleges and employers.
Dr. Pamela Ellis, founder of Books Motivate Foundation, and sponsor of Green Academy quotes Arthur Fletcher, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.” After the pandemic, Dr. Ellis observed, “We really need to encourage high school students to continue to dream big and prepare themselves for a good quality of life that they deserve as well as their families and communities. The Green Team of U.S. environmental educators for the 2021 Summer Session have professional and community experiences to build student empowerment.”
The current roster of featured environmental summer educators include: Ranger Vicki Randolph, West Jefferson, NC; Tori Sindorf, Ithaca, NY; Heather Aydelott, Albuquerque, NM; Jennifer Rene, Lamont, CO; Cheryl Calaustro, Dauphin, PA; and Cassandra Bonnett, Ocala, FL.
For registration, a limited number of full need-based scholarships are still available. The student sign up via GreenAcademy.us deadline is Friday, June 11, 2021. Contact Green Academy by email at: info@greenacademy.us. Phone, 304-404-4150.
