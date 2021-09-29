Submit Release
Editorial: California’s COVID eviction moratorium is ending Thursday. Here’s why that’s too soon

While the eviction moratorium obviously could not last forever, the Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom should have had a better plan in place than allowing countless residents to jump without much of a safety net. Letting the eviction moratorium end while the delta variant is still spreading, families are still recovering from the losses of the previous 18 months and the state is still struggling to address a housing and homelessness crisis could prove to be a grave abdication of duty.

