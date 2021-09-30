EB-5 Investment Spiked Last Quarter
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy, has published its analysis of quarterly processing data for the EB-5 Immigrant Investor program. The numbers show a significant increase in investment over previous quarters, likely the result of a reduced minimum investment amount.
On August 17, 2021, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published processing data for the third quarter of the 2021 fiscal year (21Q3). The report covers the period of April 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021, and includes data for all categories of petition and applications—including Form I-526, which is the initial green card application for immigrant investors.
Significantly, the reporting period includes the eight days following the ruling by Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley of the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California in the matter of Behring Regional Center LLC v. Chad Wolf, et al. Corley’s June 22 ruling vacated a 2019 rule that increased the minimum investment amount from $500,000 to $900,000. The result was a surge of investment between June 23 and June 30.
According to Sam Silverman, founder and managing partner of EB5AN, the quarterly report had few surprises. “The data show what we already knew: EB-5 investors are turning out in large numbers to take advantage of the $500K minimum investment amount,” said Silverman.
USCIS reported that 169 I-526 petitions were filed filings in 21Q3—a 72% increase from the 98 petitions filed during the previous quarter. This figure does not capture the what was likely a large number of I-526 petitions filed during the quarter’s closing days, which were not handled and issued receipt numbers until the first few days of July. The 21Q3 data indicates the highest level of EB-5 investment since the implementation of the now-defunct modernization rule in November of 2019 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020.
“Our team had its busiest week ever last June,” added Silverman. “Investors who had been priced out of the market when the minimum increased to $900,000 two years ago responded with enthusiasm to the news that they could again invest at $500,000. But we don’t expect it to last. USCIS is appealing the Behring decision and could move to reimplement the rule administratively even before the federal appellate process plays out. The high levels of investment activity we saw in Q3 and continue to see in Q4 might be short-lived. Foreign nationals considering obtaining U.S. residency through investment should act quickly.”
Read the complete analysis and access the source data here. Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
*****
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
Jeremy Shackle
On August 17, 2021, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published processing data for the third quarter of the 2021 fiscal year (21Q3). The report covers the period of April 1, 2021, through June 30, 2021, and includes data for all categories of petition and applications—including Form I-526, which is the initial green card application for immigrant investors.
Significantly, the reporting period includes the eight days following the ruling by Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley of the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California in the matter of Behring Regional Center LLC v. Chad Wolf, et al. Corley’s June 22 ruling vacated a 2019 rule that increased the minimum investment amount from $500,000 to $900,000. The result was a surge of investment between June 23 and June 30.
According to Sam Silverman, founder and managing partner of EB5AN, the quarterly report had few surprises. “The data show what we already knew: EB-5 investors are turning out in large numbers to take advantage of the $500K minimum investment amount,” said Silverman.
USCIS reported that 169 I-526 petitions were filed filings in 21Q3—a 72% increase from the 98 petitions filed during the previous quarter. This figure does not capture the what was likely a large number of I-526 petitions filed during the quarter’s closing days, which were not handled and issued receipt numbers until the first few days of July. The 21Q3 data indicates the highest level of EB-5 investment since the implementation of the now-defunct modernization rule in November of 2019 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020.
“Our team had its busiest week ever last June,” added Silverman. “Investors who had been priced out of the market when the minimum increased to $900,000 two years ago responded with enthusiasm to the news that they could again invest at $500,000. But we don’t expect it to last. USCIS is appealing the Behring decision and could move to reimplement the rule administratively even before the federal appellate process plays out. The high levels of investment activity we saw in Q3 and continue to see in Q4 might be short-lived. Foreign nationals considering obtaining U.S. residency through investment should act quickly.”
Read the complete analysis and access the source data here. Enquiries should be sent by e-mail to info@eb5an.com.
*****
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5 Affiliate Network is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States. EB5AN’s investment funds serve immigrant investors from more than 60 countries with a portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures.
Jeremy Shackle
EB5AN
+1 800-288-9138
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn