Middlesex/ Petit Larceny
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A303511
TROOPER: Jon Prack
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/28/21 1505 hours
LOCATION: Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Jeffery Perkins
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/04/2021, Troopers were notified of a theft of approximately $900.00 cash from the Crossroads Beverage and Deli located at 52 N Main Street in Waterbury, VT. Upon further investigation Troopers were able to identify Jeff Perkins, via store surveillance footage, as being the person who stole the cash. Perkins was later issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 11/18/21 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NO
Trooper Jonathan Prack
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex VT 05602
(802) 229-9191
(802) 229-2648 (fax)