Middlesex/ Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A303511

TROOPER: Jon Prack

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191                                                                                                                                                                            

 

DATE/TIME: 09/28/21 1505 hours

LOCATION: Waterbury, VT 

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Jeffery Perkins

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 09/04/2021, Troopers were notified of a theft of approximately $900.00 cash from the Crossroads Beverage and Deli located at 52 N Main Street in Waterbury, VT. Upon further investigation Troopers were able to identify Jeff Perkins, via store surveillance footage, as being the person who stole the cash. Perkins was later issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11/18/21 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NO

 

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex VT 05602

(802) 229-9191

(802) 229-2648 (fax)

 

You just read:

