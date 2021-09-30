Solutions Granted, Inc. Named to MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs List for 2021
Fifth-Annual List Honors Leading MSSP, MDR and SOCaaS Cybersecurity Companies Worldwide
We are humbled and excited to make this list for our fourth consecutive year. “We could not do this without our amazing MSP channel partners.”WOODBRIDGE, VA, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named Solutions Granted, Inc. to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2021 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).
— Michael Creen, CEO, Solutions Granted, Inc.
The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.
The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2021 readership survey combined with the digital media site’s global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The fifth-annual list and research report track the managed security service market’s ongoing growth and evolution.
“We are humbled and excited to make this list for our fourth consecutive year,” said Michael Creen, CEO, Solutions Granted, Inc. “We could not do this without our amazing MSP channel partners. We are thankful and appreciative for all their support in helping us get here.”
“After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Solutions Granted, Inc. on this year’s honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Amid continued ransomware, malware and supply chain cyber attacks, the MSSP Alert readership and community continues to mitigate risks for businesses and government organizations worldwide.”
Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:
• MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $22.3 million in revenue for 2021, up 16% from $19.2 million in 2020. The growth rate remains consistent with last year’s report.
• Geography: Honorees are headquartered in 26 different countries.
• Profits: 85% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for fiscal year 2021, which is roughly even with 2020.
• Security Operations Centers: 71% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 2% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.
• Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2021 include vulnerability exploits (87%), phishing (96%), and ransomware (89%) incidents.
• Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 130 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts -- roughly even with our 2020 report.
• New Managed Security Services Offered: In addition to traditional managed security services, capabilities such as MDR (91%) have now gone mainstream. Plus, fast-growth services offered include SOC as a service (76%), XDR (67%), cyber talent as a service (43%) and cloud security posture management (41%).
The Top 250 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.
Solutions Granted’s CEO’s vision is to provide security to all, no matter the size or budget. He believes that everyone deserves the best in security and a chance for success. This core value drives the entire philosophy of SGI including how they deliver security to the MSP market.
Security is more important than ever, and combatting constant threats is daunting. That’s why MSPs need a security partner who supports them with best-in-class tools and unparalleled expertise 24/7/365. Solutions Granted’s US-based SOC and team of Security Professionals provide comprehensive solutions with top-notch service. From advanced endpoint protection to cloud security, vulnerability management to incident response, they fill the security gaps giving MSPs the protection they need. They firmly believe in partnering with Technology Service Providers to bring the next level of security to SMB clients. Solutions Granted, Protecting the Protectors.
About Solutions Granted, Inc.
Solutions Granted is a Master Managed Security Services Provider (Master MSSP.) They have achieved success and rapid growth over the years, delivering cybersecurity solutions to North American MSPs and MSSPs. They are committed to delivering solutions without a long-term contract. Over the past several years, Solutions Granted has emerged as a clear leader in the channel, by winning countless awards including the CRN Security 100 list (2018-2021), Top Global MSSP List (2018-2021), Sonic Wall North America Partner of the Year, and Blackberry Cylance MSSP Partner of the Year (2019- 2021). Learn more at www.SolutionsGranted.com
About After Nines Inc.
After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).
