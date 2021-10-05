Volunteer Engagement Challenges in Religious Communities – Personalized Appreciation Will Help
Their gifts of time, talent and treasure are essential to do God’s work.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engaged volunteers are the cornerstone of accomplishing a Church’s mission. Their gifts of time, talent and treasure are essential to do God’s work. Energized volunteers often create super-human outcomes.
Recognition Certificates can be a very effective part of the engagement toolkit. When they are professionally done, they convey genuine appreciation and recognition to individuals and teams.
Inevitably, they become treasured keepsakes that are proudly displayed.
The St. James Paper Company introduces a turnkey “Ready to Present” solution in addition to its “Ready to Print” products.
They have made the process quite simple. Using a digital press, the recipients’ names and the Pastor’s message of appreciation are merge printed on standard or a custom certificate design then inserted in a certificate holder or frame. The finished products are shipped “Ready to Present”.
More details are available at www.StJamesRecognition.com.
The St. James Team welcomes the opportunity to discuss specific needs and objectives of Faith Communities. To book an appointment for a call with one of our representatives please click here: www.StJamesRecognition.com/contact-us
About Us: Founded in 1986, The St. James Paper Company is a manufacturer of fine paper products and is part of the First Base Group. Its mission is to improve the well-being and engagement of employees, volunteers and students by providing cost effective and practical solutions.
