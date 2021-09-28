Volunteer Engagement Challenges – Personalized Appreciation Will Help
Engaged volunteers are the cornerstone of accomplishing the mission of church communities and non-profit organizations. Their gifts of time, talent and treasure are essential. Energized volunteers often create super-human outcomes.
Recognition Certificates can be a very effective part of the engagement toolkit. When they are professionally done, they convey genuine appreciation and recognition to individuals and teams.
Inevitably, they become treasured keepsakes that are proudly displayed in homes and offices.
The St. James Paper Company introduces a turnkey “Ready to Present” solution in addition to its “Ready to Print” products.
They have made the process quite simple. Using a digital press, the recipients’ names and the client’s message of appreciation are merge printed on a standard or a customer-specific certificate design then inserted in a certificate holder or frame. The finished products are shipped “Ready to Present”.
More details are available at www.StJamesRecognition.com.
The St. James Team welcomes the opportunity to discuss specific needs and objectives of individual companies or organizations. To book an appointment for a call with one of our representatives please click here: www.StJamesRecognition.com/contact-us
About Us: Founded in 1986, The St. James Paper Company is a manufacturer of fine paper products and is part of the First Base Group. Its mission is to improve the well-being and engagement of employees, volunteers, and students by providing cost-effective and practical solutions.
