A Pastor’s dilemma, Engagement Challenges in Religious Communities – Personalized Recognition and Appreciation Will Help
69% of the members of Faith communities, on average, are either not engaged or actively disengaged.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Gallup Faith research, 69% of the members of Faith communities, on average, are either not engaged or actively disengaged. The dilemma is that engagement is a complex issue and a significant challenge to improve. As our society becomes more secular, it is more important to invest time to communicate, educate and appreciate.
Recognition and Sacramental Certificates can be a very effective way to connect with families in the community. When they are professionally done, they convey genuine appreciation and recognition.
An elegant personalized Sacramental Certificate given to a child or a certificate given to a volunteer in appreciation of their gifts of time, talent and treasure becomes a treasured keepsake.
The St. James Paper Company introduces a turnkey “Ready to Present” solution in addition to its “Ready to Print” products.
They have made the process quite simple. Using a digital press, the recipients’ names and the Pastor’s Sacramental Certificate or message of appreciation are merge printed on standard or a custom certificate design then inserted in a certificate holder or frame. The finished products are shipped “Ready to Present”.
About Us: Founded in 1986, The St. James Paper Company is a manufacturer of fine paper products and is part of the First Base Group. Its mission is to improve the well-being and engagement of employees, volunteers and students by providing cost effective and practical solutions.
