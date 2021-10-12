Submit Release
A Pastor’s dilemma, Engagement Challenges in Religious Communities – Personalized Recognition and Appreciation Will Help

Framed Confirmation Certificate

Volunteer Appreciation Certificate

69% of the members of Faith communities, on average, are either not engaged or actively disengaged.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Gallup Faith research, 69% of the members of Faith communities, on average, are either not engaged or actively disengaged. The dilemma is that engagement is a complex issue and a significant challenge to improve. As our society becomes more secular, it is more important to invest time to communicate, educate and appreciate.
Recognition and Sacramental Certificates can be a very effective way to connect with families in the community. When they are professionally done, they convey genuine appreciation and recognition.
An elegant personalized Sacramental Certificate given to a child or a certificate given to a volunteer in appreciation of their gifts of time, talent and treasure becomes a treasured keepsake.
The St. James Paper Company introduces a turnkey “Ready to Present” solution in addition to its “Ready to Print” products.
They have made the process quite simple. Using a digital press, the recipients’ names and the Pastor’s Sacramental Certificate or message of appreciation are merge printed on standard or a custom certificate design then inserted in a certificate holder or frame. The finished products are shipped “Ready to Present”.
More details are available at www.StJamesRecognition.com.
The St. James Team welcomes the opportunity to discuss specific needs and objectives of Faith Communities. To book an appointment for a call with one of our representatives please click here: www.StJamesRecognition.com/contact-us

About Us: Founded in 1986, The St. James Paper Company is a manufacturer of fine paper products and is part of the First Base Group. Its mission is to improve the well-being and engagement of employees, volunteers and students by providing cost effective and practical solutions.

Jean-Pierre Cayer
First Base Inc.
+1 416-948-9800
jpcayer@first-base.com
