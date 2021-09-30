AHM Rolls Out Free Food Page Section to Digital Partners
Aggressive Growth Spurs Expansion of Food ContentNASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Hometown Media (AHM), a top 5 Inc. 5000 honoree in the digital media, food content and technology category, has expanded its CuratorCrowd™ Traffic & Engagement Platform to include free food page sections.
Built specifically to help digital website’s drive additional new revenue while improving audience engagement and increasing traffic, the Trending Recipe Exchange feature of CuratorCrowd™ is a turn-key solution. It generates high-quality recipe content and video through a proprietary platform.
Now, in addition to the revenue and content provided to publishers using the Trending Recipe Content, AHM is providing an entire free food page section for websites.
“Publishers asked us for this and we are excited to be able to accommodate them,” said Stephen Dorris, Director of Business Development for AHM. “This new, free food section allows publishers to add an entire food and recipe content tab to their site without a drag on editorial teams. And, of course, the publisher may monetize the section as they do with all their other website content for even more revenue generation.”
The featured content is from the award-winning and largest collection of user-submitted recipes on AHM’s Just A Pinch Recipes.
“This is really a win-win,” stated Mike Meyers, President and CRO for AHM. “The revenues associated with the Trending Content Platform are significant, and the recipe editorial is highly engaging. Now, publishers may add an entire food section and even print special sections all for free, while creating new revenue opportunities.”
The CuratorCrowd™ Platform and its Trending Recipe content offerings follow on the heels of AHM’s introduction of the Recipe Box Plugin™, a powerful cloud-based recipe storage solution for food publisher and blogger websites that increases user engagement and creates an onsite central hub for saved recipes from around the web. That proven technology, based on 8 years of development, powers millions of online recipe boxes with more than 24 million saved recipes from over 24,000 different food sites and blogs.
About American Hometown Media:
American Hometown Media (AHM) is the parent company to Just A Pinch Recipes (JustAPinch.com), one of the largest non-major media owned food sites and the largest repository of user-posted recipes on the internet; the Just A Pinch Food Group, a Premium Publisher Group (PPG) for a select group of food-only bloggers; the AHM Ad Management Platform which delivers programmatic monetization of websites for a wide range of verticals including food, lifestyle, tech, and beauty; and CuratorCrowd™ cloud-based technology offerings that increase revenue by driving new traffic, expanding reach, increasing user engagement, enhancing SEO, and growing email lists.
For more information contact:
Stephen Dorris
American Hometown Media, Inc.
+1 615-599-8751 ext. 106
SDorris@americanhometownmedia.com