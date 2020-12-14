New Revenue Compels Community Media Group (CMG) to extend CuratorCrowd across all Digital Properties
American Hometown Media continues Aggressive Growth
The new revenues for our digital platform have been fantastic.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Hometown Media (AHM), a top 15 Inc. 5000 honoree in the digital media, food content and technology category, has partnered with Community Media Group (CMG) of West Frankfort, Illinois to expand the CuratorCrowd Traffic & Engagement Platform across all their digital sites.
— Chuck Schading, Director of Digital Content, CMG
Built specifically to help digital website’s drive audience engagement, increase traffic and earn new, additional revenue, the Trending Content feature of CuratorCrowd is a turn-key solution. It generates high-quality recipe content and video through a proprietary platform.
“We tested the platform on our Shoreline Media properties and based on performance are pleased to now extend it across all of our digital sites,” said Chuck Schading, Director of Digital Content for CMG. “Not only has the content & engagement been well received by our readers as expected, but the new revenues for our digital platform have been fantastic.”
“The featured content is from the award-winning and largest collection of user-submitted recipes to AHM’s Just A Pinch Recipes,” stated Jerry Lyles, Chief Development Officer for AHM. “And the revenues associated with the display of this highly desirable content is significant.”
The growth of CuratorCrowd follows on the heels of AHM’s introduction of the Recipe Box Plugin™, a powerful cloud-based recipe storage solution for food publisher and blogger websites that increases user engagement and creates an onsite central hub for saved recipes from around the web. That proven technology, based on 8 years of development, already powers over 2 million online recipe boxes with more than 24 million saved recipes from over 24,000 different food sites and blogs.
About American Hometown Media:
American Hometown Media (AHM) is the parent company to Just A Pinch Recipes (JustAPinch.com), one of the largest non-major media owned food sites and the largest repository of user-posted recipes on the internet, the Just A Pinch Food Group, a Premium Publisher Group (PPG) for a select group of food-only bloggers, the AHM Ad Management Platform which delivers programmatic monetization of websites for a wide range of verticals including food, lifestyle, tech, and beauty, and cloud-based technology offerings that increase revenue by driving new traffic, expanding reach, increasing user engagement, enhancing SEO, and growing email lists.
About Community Media Group:
Community Media Group is a privately held multimedia company started in 1996 which owns and operates daily and weekly newspapers, shoppers, and other print distribution products in six states.
