CNHI to Add CuratorCrowd™ to Digital Properties
American Hometown Media, a top 15 Inc. 5000 honoree in digital media, food content and technology categoryNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, October 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Hometown Media (AHM), a top 15 Inc. 5000 honoree in the digital media, food content and technology category, has partnered with CNHI out of Montgomery, Alabama in the deployment of the CuratorCrowd™ Traffic & Engagement Platform.
Built specifically to help digital website’s drive audience engagement, increase traffic and earn new, additional revenue, the Trending Content feature of CuratorCrowd™ is a turn-key solution. It generates high-quality recipe content and video through a proprietary platform.
“Partnering with an increasingly growing list of news media publishers, like CNHI, is really expanding the reach of providing local readers with superior impactful digital content, stated Mike Meyers,” President and Chief Revenue Officer with AHM. “We have found that local home cook recipe content ranks extremely high with community newspaper readers and the revenue component makes this even more impactful given the priority of revenue generation for news digital operations.”
“The featured content, including trending recipes, video and even a syndicated editorial platform, is from the award-winning and largest collection of user-submitted recipes to AHM’s Just A Pinch Recipes,” stated Jerry Lyles, Chief Development Officer for AHM. “Revenues associated with the display of this highly desirable content is significant.”
This expansion of CuratorCrowd™ follows on the heels of AHM’s introduction of the Recipe Box Plugin™, a powerful cloud-based recipe storage solution for food publisher and blogger websites that increases user engagement and creates an onsite central hub for saved recipes from around the web. That proven technology, based on 8 years of development, already powers over 2 million online recipe boxes with more than 24 million saved recipes from over 24,000 different food sites and blogs.
About American Hometown Media:
American Hometown Media (AHM) is the parent company to Just A Pinch Recipes (JustAPinch.com), one of the largest non-major media owned food sites and the largest repository of user-posted recipes on the internet, the Just A Pinch Food Group, a Premium Publisher Group (PPG) for a select group of food-only bloggers, the AHM Ad Management Platform which delivers programmatic monetization of websites for a wide range of verticals including food, lifestyle, tech, and beauty, and CuratorCrowd™ cloud-based technology offerings that increase revenue by driving new traffic, expanding reach, increasing user engagement, enhancing SEO, and growing email lists.
About CNHI:
CNHI, LLC is an American publisher of newspapers and advertising-related publications throughout the United States. Based in Montgomery, Alabama, and is a leading provider of local news and information, offering a wide array of print and digital products, in 20 states.
Jerry Lyles
American Hometown Media
+1 615-599-8751
email us here