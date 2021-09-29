Clay, Union and Washington County Election Administrators Earn State Certification

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins recognize Administrators of Elections from Clay, Union and Washington counties for recently passing the state Certification Exam for Administrators of Elections.

The newly certified election administrators are:

Monica Davis, Clay County Administrator of Election

Candy Booker, Union County Administrator of Election

Dana R. Jones, Washington County Administrator of Elections

"This certification demonstrates Monica Davis, Candy Booker and Dana R. Jones’s dedication to meeting the highest of standards in their efforts to serve their counties," said Secretary Hargett. "The residents of Clay, Union and Washington counties can be proud to have public servants of this caliber."

Before taking the certification exam, election administrators must complete a training process covering 40 different topics related to election law. By passing the exam, participants demonstrate they have the level of knowledge and understanding required to be successful county administrators of elections in Tennessee.

The exam, which is held at least once a year and administered by the Secretary of State's Division of Elections in Nashville, is a rigorous, closed book, written assessment that can last up to three and a half hours. Questions, which are based on statutory requirements, range from voter registration to Election Day guidelines.

"I applaud Monica, Candy and Dana for their hard work, commitment and focus in studying for the exam," said Coordinator Goins. "I appreciate the dedication to the election process shown by all three of these administrators."

For the latest information from the Secretary of State, follow them on social media, Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

For more information about the Administrator of Elections Certification Exam or elections in Tennessee, visit sos.tn.gov/elections or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.