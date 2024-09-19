Sen. Niceley, Sen. Southerland, Rep. Carr, Rep. Farmer, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grants for Sevier County Public Libraries

July 3, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Frank Niceley, State Sen. Steve Southerland, Rep. Dale Carr, Rep. Andrew Farmer, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant funding totaling $9,944 for public libraries in Sevier County.

Specifically, Anna Porter Public Library will receive $5,700 to assist in covering the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots. Sevier County Public Library System has also been granted $4,244 for Wi-Fi hotspots.

“Our libraries are foundational in promoting literacy and lifelong learning opportunities,” said Sen. Niceley and Sen. Southerland in a joint statement. “These grants will enable our libraries to continue to effectively serve Sevier County and its citizens.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“Supporting our local libraries is crucial in promoting literacy opportunities for current and future generations,” said Rep. Carr and Rep. Farmer in a joint statement. “These grant opportunities will help modernize our library facilities and get more citizens connected to vital resources to meet their emerging needs.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Niceley, Sen. Southerland, Rep. Carr, and Rep. Farmer for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “These grants enhance efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the communities these facilities serve.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

