Sen. Swann, Rep. Cochran, Rep. Russell, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grants for Tellico Plains Library

July 3, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Art Swann, Rep. Mark Cochran, Rep. Lowell Russell, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced a $1,200 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for the Tellico Plains Public Library. The funds will be used to help cover the cost of digital literacy instructors.

“Libraries provide safe spaces for learning and community activities,” said Sen. Swann. “This grant opportunity will support our libraries in their efforts to enhance services offered to citizens in Monroe County.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“Our libraries are foundational to promoting literacy and lifelong learning opportunities,” said Rep. Cochran and Rep Russell in a joint statement. “These grants will help our library continue to effectively meet the immediate, emerging, and long-term needs of citizens in our community.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Swann, Rep. Cochran, and Rep. Russell for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant enhances efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community this facility serves.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

