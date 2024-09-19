Rutherford County Legislative Delegation & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grants for Rutherford County Library System

July 3, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Shane Reeves, State Sen. Dawn White, Rep. Charlie Baum, Rep. Tim Rudd, Rep. Mike Sparks, Rep. Robert Stevens, Rep. Bryan Terry, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant funding totaling $6,000 for the Rutherford County Library System. The funding will assist in covering the cost of digital literacy instructors at libraries within the system.

“The Rutherford County Library System does a phenomenal job supporting citizens and addressing their technological needs,” said Sen. White and Sen. Reeves in a joint statement. “These grants will enable our libraries to continue to effectively serve our residents while also shaping Tennessee’s next generation of leaders.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“Our libraries are incredible assets that provide the public with access to much more than just books,” the House members said in a joint statement. “This grant will ensure the Rutherford County Library System is best equipped to meet the growing needs of visitors. We congratulate everyone who worked diligently to secure these funds for our community.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to all members of the Rutherford County Legislative Delegation for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant enhances efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community this system serves.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

###