Maine DOE Provides a MAP for Navigating Continuity Of Learning Plans

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to surge through the communities of Maine, our schools are also being impacted by the increasing cases of this highly transmissible disease. While our education staff members are providing outstanding and eagerly anticipated safe, in-person learning this year, many students and staff may be impacted by required isolation or quarantine.

These impacts to in-person learning are driving the immediate need for high quality, continuity of learning plans that can be easily integrated into instruction whenever offsite learning, or teaching, is required. Maine Department of Education is pleased to share a brand new and continually expanding resource for building continuity of learning plans, designed by teachers, for teachers.

The MAP, Making Access a Priority (MAP): An MLTI 2.0 Guide to Continuity of Learning, provides suggestions, resources, and connections to education leaders for developing learning options for all students to access, in-person or from home.

This resource was developed by a team of educators from Maine classrooms, who spent last year providing remote and hybrid learning to students. Click along the map into each of the rooms of our virtual school to find “how to” ideas and a colleague ready to guide you! Resources will be added throughout the year, and educators are encouraged to check in often.

The MAP also includes self-care and wellness resources, because we know that our education workforce needs to care for themselves, so they can care for their students.

Check out the MAP, and please join us for a forum on Making Access a Priority (MAP): An MLTI 2.0 Guide to Continuity of Learning on October 20, 3:15 – 4:30 pm, on Zoom. More information and a link will be coming soon!

Led by educators, for educators, this engaging forum will:

Explore the functionality of the MAP;

Provide hands-on opportunities to practice using the tool; and

Facilitate an interactive feedback discussion to learn how MDOE can maximize the effectiveness of this resource.

FMI or for questions, please contact Maine DOE Office of Innovation at beth.lambert@maine.gov.