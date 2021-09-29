“Metalink” Launches UAE Operations in RAKEZ
The leading supplier of process control for the metal industry sets up UAE operationsRAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Measurement Systems has announced the launch of its operations in the UAE as a leading supplier of process control for the metal industry and other heavy industries.
Founded by several industry experts, including Giovanni Farina - a founding member of Sidermes - the company’s launch is hailed by industry observers as a true value add to the steel and metal industry in the MENA region.
Mr. Farina noted that the company has recently secured an agreement with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) to launch Global Measurement Systems’ operational facilities to supply GCC with high quality products under its flagship brand “Metalink”.
Head of operations Ahmed Ismail has added that Metalink is looking to extend its presence in the various MENA markets, in addition to undertaking systematic plans aimed at putting the company at the leadership position of process control for ferrous and non ferrous applications.
Metalink offerings include a host of products such as sensors and probes, deoxidizers, refractories and other essential elements for the metal industry. Metalink boasts strategic alliances with process industry experts such as Heraeus Electro-Nite and Exus refractories.
