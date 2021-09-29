Outstanding Achievement Award for Sophocles at BCIFF in Paris, France
BCIFF Screening July – August 24th-30th September of Death of Hercules directed by Daniel P Quinn
We are pleased to announce that your project has been selected as 'Winner'. The response for the competition was extremely overwhelming and it was very difficult for us to choose. Congratulations! ”NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— BCIFF Film Festival in Paris, France
BCIFF Screening July – August
24th-30th September
Death of Hercules
Directed by Daniel P Quinn
The Death of Herakles from Sophocles’ THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS. This captures a virtuoso performance by Ellen Lanese from our Off-Broadway production in the edition by Michael Jameson. We are pleased to announce that your project has been selected as 'Winner' as notified before. The response we received for the competition was extremely overwhelming and it was very difficult for us to choose the winners. Congratulations!
Our screening is live now.
Check our website - https://www.bciff.org/whats-playing-movie-screening/
You can watch all the movies From 24-30th September.
Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+ +1 973-482-0747
email us here