Outstanding Achievement Award for Sophocles at BCIFF in Paris, France

Award Beyond The Curve Festival, Paris, France

BCIFF Screening July – August 24th-30th September of Death of Hercules directed by Daniel P Quinn

We are pleased to announce that your project has been selected as 'Winner'. The response for the competition was extremely overwhelming and it was very difficult for us to choose. Congratulations! ”
— BCIFF Film Festival in Paris, France
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Death of Hercules
Directed by Daniel P Quinn

The Death of Herakles from Sophocles’ THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS. This captures a virtuoso performance by Ellen Lanese from our Off-Broadway production in the edition by Michael Jameson. We are pleased to announce that your project has been selected as 'Winner' as notified before. The response we received for the competition was extremely overwhelming and it was very difficult for us to choose the winners. Congratulations!



Our screening is live now.



Check our website - https://www.bciff.org/whats-playing-movie-screening/



You can watch all the movies From 24-30th September.











Daniel P Quinn
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+ +1 973-482-0747
email us here

About

Founder of ArtsPRunlimited, Inc., Daniel P Quinn received The Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty, The Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and his co-production of Diary of a Madman received an OBIE. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio with new work being published in Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2020) this Fall. Quinn has also been published by The NYTimes with Letters to the editor (1975-2020) and 85 blogs in 2020. His recent book: Newark, Italy and me (Lulu Books) 2019 covers the immigrant story from Italy to Newark, NJ. ‌ His plays now comprise AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA with THE ROCKING CHAIR and FANGS TO RICHES and GLORIA V. (The Rise and fall of Gloria Vanderbilt) which was also published by Local Knowledge Press. Olympia Dukakis said your play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. " Theatre for the New City (TNC) with Mary Tierney read these plays as well in 2018. they also appeared in "Short Plays to Long Remember" which received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in a reading of THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/23/opinion/coronavirus-evictions-rent.html#commentsContainer&permid=108299125:108299125

