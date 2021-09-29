COVID-19 Daily Update 9-29-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 29, 2021, there are currently 13,344 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 64 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,642 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old female from Upshur County, a 74-year old male from Clay County, an 86-year old female from Doddridge County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Marshall County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Upshur County, a 60-year old male from Preston County, a 65-year old female from Fayette County, a 62-year old female from Harrison County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Logan County, a 93-year old female from Pleasants County, a 94-year old male from Jefferson County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Harrison County, a 61-year old female from Wayne County, a 76-year old female from Harrison County, a 44-year old male from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Monongalia County, an 81-year old female from Fayette County, a 78-year old female from Tucker County, a 52-year old female from Doddridge County, and an 87-year old female from Upshur County.

Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 88-year old female from Lincoln County, a 67-year old female from Clay County, a 53-year old male from Upshur County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, a 68-year old male from Pleasants County, a 48-year old female from Jackson County, a 73-year old male from Wetzel County, a 76-year old female from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Tyler County, a 91-year old male from Wetzel County, a 69-year old male from Hancock County, a 54-year old male from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Randolph County, an 86-year old male from Monongalia County, a 77-year old male from Upshur County, a 64-year old female from Marshall County, a 79-year old male from Calhoun County, a 67-year old male from Upshur County, a 77-year old male from Nicholas County, a 50-year old female from Clay County, an 88-year old female from Harrison County, a 53-year old female from Wetzel County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 76-year old female from Cabell County, a 54-year old female from Marion County, a 76-year old male from Boone County, a 53-year old male from Mercer County, a 57-year old male from Upshur County, a 75-year old male from Fayette County, a 77-year old female from Gilmer County, a 54-year old male from Tyler County, a 55-year old male from Randolph County, a 53-year old male from Wetzel County, a 63-year old female from Boone County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 72-year old male from Wood County.

“Today’s news of additional losses is a heartbreaking reminder of the threat this virus presents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Vaccines are safe and effective, and if you are eligible, please do your part to end the pandemic by scheduling a COVID vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (93), Berkeley (726), Boone (195), Braxton (144), Brooke (90), Cabell (710), Calhoun (34), Clay (42), Doddridge (63), Fayette (308), Gilmer (30), Grant (120), Greenbrier (279), Hampshire (165), Hancock (220), Hardy (85), Harrison (733), Jackson (249), Jefferson (310), Kanawha (1,022), Lewis (171), Lincoln (133), Logan (295), Marion (562), Marshall (226), Mason (169), McDowell (236), Mercer (546), Mineral (288), Mingo (280), Monongalia (360), Monroe (71), Morgan (82), Nicholas (198), Ohio (211), Pendleton (35), Pleasants (67), Pocahontas (24), Preston (341), Putnam (449), Raleigh (544), Randolph (117), Ritchie (106), Roane (129), Summers (98), Taylor (129), Tucker (24), Tyler (105), Upshur (213), Wayne (401), Webster (59), Wetzel (151), Wirt (67), Wood (670), Wyoming (169). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marion, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tyler/Wetzel, Upshur, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department Parking Lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus Parking Lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com)

Doddridge County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5485 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901 (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County

10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Raleigh County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 S. Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Upshur County

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park, corner of Florida Street and Madison Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.