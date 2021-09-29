Walton Okaloosa Council on Aging Named PSC Helping Hand

TALLAHASSEE — The Walton Okaloosa Council on Aging (WOCOA) lent a hand to help the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) reach consumers eligible for the Lifeline Assistance communications discount program during September’s National Lifeline Awareness Week. This special outreach effort, in the midst of continued COVID-19 precautions, is being recognized by naming the WOCOA as this quarter’s PSC Helping Hand. “During Lifeline Awareness Week 2021, the PSC targeted Florida’s rural counties to promote Lifeline, and the WOCOA helped us accomplish this,” PSC Chairman Gary Clark said. “It’s important for eligible customers in these rural counties to know that they will still receive a $5.25 monthly discount for voice-only Lifeline service after its elimination on December 1, 2021.” Each quarter, the PSC highlights a partner agency or organization whose clients are eligible for the federal Lifeline Assistance telephone/broadband discount program or need help reducing energy and water bills. Through these PSC Helping Hand partnerships, the Commission shares information to help consumers avoid scams and stretch their resources to meet monthly bills. “Even during this pandemic, the Council on Aging provides a wide range of services for our clients,” said Alicia Brackins, Executive Administrative Assistant. “Keeping clients connected to their peers and to their community is important. PSC information contributes to this mission and benefits our clients, and we appreciate our partnership.” The PSC regularly distributes materials to reach those who can benefit from information on hurricane preparedness, scam protections, and energy and water conservation. Look for this year’s PSC Helping Hand outreach partner recognitions on the PSC’s homepage, www.floridapsc.com, under Hot Topics. About the Walton Okaloosa Council on Aging The Walton Okaloosa Council on Aging is an elder services agency operating in conjunction with the Northwest Florida Area Agency on Aging and the Department of Elder Affairs. The agency serves the elderly residents of Walton and Okaloosa Counties. For more information, call (850) 892-8165. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.