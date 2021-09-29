NASA Space Hero & New York Times Bestselling author Homer Hickam's memoir DON'T BLOW YOURSELF UP to be released 10/19
Homer Hickam's DON'T BLOW YOURSELF UP, offers inspiring new insights and stories from one of America's national heroes and treasures.
In this memoir Hickam takes us along on his adventures... It’s a helluva journey, a triumph of the spirit.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NASA aerospace engineer and New York Times Bestselling author of ROCKET BOYS has new memoir to be released October 19th
— — Stephen Coonts, best-selling author
There is no question that Homer Hickam is a national hero and treasure. With warm hearted homespun charm, the sly and witty reconteur's new memoir DON'T BLOW YOURSELF UP, will be released October 19th, 2021 but is available for pre-order here: https://homerhickam.com/product/dont-blow-yourself-up/
Homer Hickam’s memoir Rocket Boys and the movie adaptation October Sky has become one of the most popular stories in the world, inspiring millions to pursue a better life. But what happened to Homer after he was a West Virginia rocket boy? In his latest memoir, Homer recounts his life in college where he built the world’s biggest, baddest game cannon, fought through some of the worst battles in Vietnam, became a scuba instructor, discovered sunken U-boats, wrote the definitive account of a World War II naval battle, befriended Tom Clancy, made a desperate attempt to save the passengers of a sunken river boat, trained the first Japanese astronauts, taught David Letterman to scuba dive, helped to fix the Hubble Space Telescope, wrote his number one bestselling Rocket Boys, and was on set during the making of October Sky. Although told with humor and wit, Hickam does not shy away from the pain and hardship endured and the mistakes he made during the tumultuous decades since his life in the town he made famous—Coalwood, West Virginia.
