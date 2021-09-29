Eldridge Sex Abuse Investigation and Arrest

September 29, 2021

Eldridge, Iowa--On Friday, September 24, 2021, the Iowa Division of the Criminal Investigation – Major Crime Unit was requested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Eldridge Police Department to assist with a sex abuse investigation. The subject of the investigation was identified as Andrew Denoyer, who at the time of the initiation of the investigation was an Officer of the Eldridge Police Department. On the evening of Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Denoyer was arrested and charged with Sexual Abuse Third Degree, in violation of Iowa Section 709.4(2), as defined in Section 709.4(1)(b)(3)(d).

As with any criminal case, a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

No additional information will be released at this time.