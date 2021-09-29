Submit Release
Eldridge Sex Abuse Investigation and Arrest

September 29, 2021

Eldridge, Iowa--On Friday, September 24, 2021, the Iowa Division of the Criminal Investigation – Major Crime Unit was requested by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Eldridge Police Department to assist with a sex abuse investigation. The subject of the investigation was identified as Andrew Denoyer, who at the time of the initiation of the investigation was an Officer of the Eldridge Police Department. On the evening of Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Denoyer was arrested and charged with Sexual Abuse Third Degree, in violation of Iowa Section 709.4(2), as defined in Section 709.4(1)(b)(3)(d).

As with any criminal case, a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The case is being prosecuted by the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

No additional information will be released at this time. 

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

