Linden Botanicals Is the Only Source for Both Cistus incanus and Chanca Piedra

Cistus incanus herbal tea from Crete and Chanca Piedra (Phyllanthus niruri) herbal tea from the Amazon are valued for their ability to support immune health.
Phyllanthus niruri herbal tea from the Amazon is our flagship product. We added Mediterranean Cistus incanus because it offers complementary health benefits. Many of our customers swear by both teas.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cistus incanus tea offers significant immune support and scientifically proven relief of cold and flu symptoms. Phyllanthus niruri tea is an antiviral, antimalarial, and antibacterial that may help balance the immune system. Linden Botanicals is the only store in the world that sells both Mediterranean Cistus incanus (Rock Rose) herbal loose-leaf tea from Crete and Phyllanthus niruri (Chanca Piedra) herbal loose-leaf tea from the Amazon region.
“I started Linden Botanicals because I believe in the value of plant-based health and evidence-based medicine,” says Linden Botanicals founder Michael Van der Linden. “We only source wild plants that grow in their native soil and climate – Crete for Cistus incanus and the Amazon for Phyllanthus niruri.”
The polyphenols in Cistus incanus tea may destroy free radicals, inhibit the formation and development of inflammation, improve energy, and help protect the cardiovascular system. Cistus incanus also shows potent and broad antiviral activity against viruses that cause life-threatening diseases in humans. It’s a promising source of agents that target virus particles and may inhibit the multiplication of viruses. It is used to battle colds and influenza and may ameliorate cold and flu symptoms within about two days.
In addition to its antiviral qualities, Cistus tea has powerful antioxidant, antibacterial, and biofilm-breaking qualities. Studies suggest that it targets outer surface proteins, preventing the primary attachment method in biofilms. This action can reduce a pathogen’s virulence and reproductive ability.
Phyllanthus niruri, in turn, may be the healthiest tea in the world. Also called Chanca Piedra, it has over 100 bioactive compounds. Best known for helping to eliminate kidney stones, it is used to address a variety of chronic illnesses. The same actions that help with chronic illness may also stave off flus and colds. Phyllanthus niruri blocks the RNA and DNA transferase, slowing or stopping bacteria and viruses from multiplying and allowing a more balanced immune system to deal with the remaining invaders.
By strengthening weak systems and calming overactive ones, Phyllanthus niruri may help the body avoid inflammation and auto-immune diseases. It supports a healthy microbiome, selectively inhibiting the reproduction of pathogenic bacteria without affecting gut-friendly flora. It is also used to support the renal system, promote healthy digestion, promote healthy metabolism, and reduce hypertension.
“After suffering from Lyme disease for four years, I began drinking Phyllanthus niruri herbal tea for immune health support,” says Van der Linden. “Phyllanthus niruri herbal tea from the Amazon is our flagship product. We added Mediterranean Cistus incanus because it offers complementary health benefits. Many of our customers swear by both teas.”
Linden Botanicals sells both Cistus incanus and Phyllanthus niruri loose-leaf herbal tea and extract in its online store. Cistus incanus and Phyllanthus niruri are also two of the six extracts in Linden Botanicals ShieldsUp! Immune Support Kits, a proprietary collection that provides support for colds, flus, and invading pathogens. The company’s Cistus incanus FAQ and Phyllanthus niruri FAQ provide more information about the potential health benefits of both herbal supplements and the science behind them.
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sells the world’s healthiest teas and extracts, including Cistus incanus and Phyllanthus niruri. These teas and extracts provide support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop the online store, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download the free Lessons from the Darkness e-book, which chronicles Michael Van der Linden's four-year battle with Lyme disease.
