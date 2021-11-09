Phyllanthus niruri May Provide Antiviral and Liver Disease Support, Study Says
Scientific evidence suggests strong pharmacological potential for Phyllanthus niruri to provide liver disease herbal support and antiviral therapy.
After suffering from Lyme disease for almost four years, I began drinking Phyllanthus niruri herbal tea. I started the company to introduce the world to what may be the world’s healthiest tea.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study published in The Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmacology, scientific evidence suggests strong pharmacological potential for Phyllanthus niruri to provide liver disease herbal support and antiviral therapy.
Evidence suggests that the extracts of Phyllanthus niruri has hepatoprotective, antiviral, antibacterial, hypolipidaemic, hypoglycaemic, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, cardioprotective, anti-urolithiatic and antihyperuricaemic properties due its novel bioactive compounds. The antioxidant hepatoprotective activity of the plant may be due to its rich content of flavonoids, tannins, lignans, and terpenes, which possess antioxidative traits.
“After suffering from Lyme disease for almost four years, I began drinking Phyllanthus niruri herbal tea,” says Linden Botanicals founder Michael Van der Linden. “I started the company to introduce the world to what may be the world’s healthiest tea.”
Phytochemical studies on Phyllanthus niruri from as early as 1861 have shown that the plant is rich in tannins, flavonoids, alkaloids, terpenes, coumarins, lignans, and phenylpropanoids, which are responsible for its pharmacological activity, including its potential ability to provide liver disease herbal support and antiviral support.
Phyllanthus niruri loose-leaf herbal tea and extract offer pharmacological potential for a wide range of conditions. The plant shows the following activities: anti-diabetic, anti-inflammatory, antipyretic, anti-neoplastic, anti-oxidative, anti-plasmoidal, cardioprotective, gastroprotective, hypolipidaemic, immunomodulatory, nephrolithiasis, and wound healing.
Best known for helping to eliminate kidney stones and gallstones, Phyllanthus niruri is also traditionally used in South America and around the world to address a variety of chronic illnesses and to provide liver disease herbal support. Phyllanthus niruri has been traditionally used to help the immune and lymphatic systems combat viruses and bacteria, support the digestive system and renal system, and reduce stress on the pancreatic system.
“We sell Phyllanthus niruri as a loose-leaf herbal tea, as a powdered tea, and as an extract,” Van der Linden says. “We also sell it as one of six extracts in our ShieldsUp Kits. The other extracts include Cistus incanus, Rosa rugosa (Rose Hips), and Laricifomes officinalis (Agarikon mushroom). We created this proprietary collection to provide support for colds, flus, coughs, and invading pathogens.”
As the study's authors note, more cheminformatics, toxicological, and mechanistic studies would aid the progress to clinical trial studies about the health benefits Phyllanthus niruri may provide.
Those in search of information about Phyllanthus niruri and additional links to scientific studies about the plant can read Linden Botanicals’ Phyllanthus niruri FAQ. Linden Botanicals sells Phyllanthus niruri loose-leaf herbal tea, extract, and powder in its online store.
