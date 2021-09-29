The AI for Sales Podcast Passes 100 Episodes

By October, The AI for Sales Podcast, hosted on Apple Podcasts and most major podcast providers, will pass 100 episodes since launching the show in March, 2020

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, ScaleX.ai announced that The AI for Sales Podcast will pass the 100th episode by next month. Past guests include AI superstars including a former executive from IBM Watson, dozens of founders and CEOs discussing how AI is changing the sales motion in sales, and countless data scientists and other business professionals who are extremely knowledgeable on the future of artificial intelligence not just for sales but across all industries and most major careers.Some notable recent podcasts include:Problem-Solving Your Business Through AI: Strengthening Your Customer Support With Dave Seaton Using AI To Protect Businesses And Employees Against Conflict And Violence With Ty SmithAbout the podcast: Creativity, strategic thinking, and informed decision-making remain distinctly human advantages in the sales motion. And, technological advancements like automation and artificial intelligence advance sales performance to the next level. Human ingenuity paired with the processing capacity of machines increases what companies can do. These smart technologies place focus on higher-value work for our organizations. As Dr. Joel Le Bon said in the book AI for Sales, “In sales, time kills deals. In AI for Sales, AI kills time.” The internet changed everything for sales and marketing. Artificial intelligence is going to change everything again.Are you ready to embrace that change?Welcome to the AI For Sales podcast hosted by Chad Burmeister, noted author, speaker, and expert. This show looks into how artificial intelligence furthers professional sales.Chad is the founder and CEO of ScaleX, Inc., a company that delivers AI for Sales. This service can 10X digital sales and marketing through phone, email, social, and paid ads beyond what an entry-level business development or sales representative delivers.His career began in building high-velocity sales teams at Cisco-WebEx, Riverbed Technology, ON24, ConnectAndSell, and RingCentral. He was also the Founding Chapter President of the AA-ISP Silicon Valley Chapter, which was voted two years in a row as “Chapter of the Year.” From there, he became director of AA-ISP Frontline Friday and Colorado Chapter President to help advance sales professionalism and performance.Now, Chad is on the team that launched the Denver Enterprise Sales Forum. He joined the Top 25 Most Influential Inside Sales Professional by the AA-ISP 10 years in a row (2010 – 2019). Chad continues to be at the forefront of inside sales and high-velocity selling strategy and execution. He wrote SalesHack, ScaleX.ai, Multi-Channel Sales Acceleration: Powered by Artificial Intelligence, and AI for Sales: How Artificial Intelligence Is Changing Sales.Discover all you need to know about artificial intelligence and how it’s changing sales. Every week, Chad interviews experts, CEOs, founders of tech companies, and data scientists who use AI. Tune in to learn how to leverage artificial intelligence and automation to 5X, 10X, or even 100X your results.Chad is the go-to guy for tools and technologies that help companies become more efficient and effective. He guides listeners through the value of artificial intelligence in sales motion and its many use cases.Humans can gain a lot from artificial intelligence and automation. Gain a deeper understanding of how AI can literally take a year of work and collapse it down into minutes.Join the AI for Sales revolution only here on the AI For Sales podcast.According to Chad Burmeister, the host of the AI for Sales Podcast, "What started as a research project for a book, has led to the #1 podcast on the topic of AI for Sales. After hosting 100 guests on the show, and seeing regular monthly podcast downloads of 1,000 to 5,000, I couldn't be happier with the success of this show."About ScaleX.ai - ScaleX.ai delivers pipeline as a service, powered by artificial intelligence. Whether you are looking to bring 10X more productivity to your internal sales team, or partner with a company that consistently delivers 25 or more meetings per month per BDR, ScaleX has a solution. To learn more about ScaleX Introductions, the latest AI for Sales technology, watch the Video: https://vimeo.com/503175002

