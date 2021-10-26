Laricifomes officinalis (Agarikon) Shows Antimicrobial Effects, Study Reveals

Laricifomes officinalis (Agarikon mushroom) has substantial antimicrobial properties in addition to its known antiviral and antibacterial properties.

In 65 A.D, Dioscorides called Agarikon ‘elixirium ad longam vitam,’ the elixir of long life. Today, Agarikon is valued for its immune support and anti-inflammation activity.”
— Michael Van der Linden, Owner of Linden Botanicals
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent study published in Mycology: An International Journal on Fungal Biology, Laricifomes officinalis showed antimicrobial properties. Continued research will help to assess its antimicrobial potential.

Laricifomes officinalis, also known as Agarikon mushroom and Fomitopsis officinalis, is a polyporoid fungus recognized as medicinal for millennia, particularly against pulmonary diseases. It has long been valued for its antiviral, antibacterial, and trypanocidal properties. Bioactive molecules recently isolated from this fungus have also been shown to have remarkable antimicrobial effects.

Agarikon and its biologically active substances may be promising source materials in future for the pharmaceutical industry to help treat various diseases with minimum toxicity and minimum side effects.

“In 65 A.D, Greek physician Dioscorides called Agarikon ‘elixirium ad longam vitam,’ the elixir of long life, says Linden Botanicals founder Michael Van der Linden. “His encyclopedia of diseases, medicines, and plant-based remedies was possibly the first herbal medical manual. In ancient Greece, Agarikon was used to treat respiratory illnesses, night sweats, and tuberculosis. Today, Agarikon is valued for its immune support and anti-inflammation activity. It's also used to provide support for coughs, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, and infected wounds.”

Laricifomes officinalis is a medicinal polypore that has been used for millennia to provide support for pulmonary and other diseases. Laricifomes officinalis shows broad-spectrum antibacterial and antiviral activity, including Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Yersinia pseudotuberculosis, Staphylococcus aureus, and Ortopox virus. Chlorinated coumarins from mycelia have been shown to be directly responsible for antiviral-antibacterial activity. Lanostane triterpenoids from basidiomes have been shown to be directly responsible for trypanocidal activity.

“We sell Agarikon as an extract,” Van der Linden says. “We also sell Agarikon as one of six herbal extracts in our ShieldsUp Immune Support Kits. The other extracts in the kit include Cistus incanus, Phyllanthus niruri, and Rosa rugosa (Rose Hips). We created this proprietary collection to provide support for colds, flus, coughs, and invading pathogens.”

Those in search of additional information about Laricifomes officinalis (Agarikon) can read Linden Botanicals’ Agarikon FAQ. Linden Botanicals sells Agarikon extract in its online store.

About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sells the world’s healthiest teas and extracts, including Laricifomes officinalis (Agarikon mushroom), Cistus incanus, and Phyllanthus niruri. These teas and extracts provide support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop the online store, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download the free Lessons from the Darkness e-book, which chronicles Michael Van der Linden's four-year battle with Lyme disease.

