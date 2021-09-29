For Immediate Release:

September 29, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 30, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Athens City of Athens IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Belmont Bethesda Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Union Township Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Carroll Union Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clinton City of Wilmington 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Ohio Lottery Commission 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Ohio Lottery Commission 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Ohio Lottery Commission 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Ohio Lottery Commission 04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021 Delaware Delaware Public Health District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Fayette Fayette County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Geauga City of Chardon 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Cincinnati Technology Academy 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Village of Greenhills 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lawrence Rome Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Medina Medina County Combined General Health District 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Village of New Lebanon IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pickaway City of Circleville-Pickaway Township Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Portage City of Streetsboro 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Shelby Shelby County 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Warren County Port Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies.

