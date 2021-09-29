Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 30, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Athens
City of Athens
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Belmont
Bethesda Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Union Township Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Carroll
Union Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clinton
City of Wilmington
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Ohio Lottery Commission
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Ohio Lottery Commission
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Ohio Lottery Commission
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Ohio Lottery Commission
04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021
Delaware
Delaware Public Health District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Fayette
Fayette County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Geauga
City of Chardon
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Cincinnati Technology Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Village of Greenhills
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lawrence
Rome Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Medina
Medina County Combined General Health District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Village of New Lebanon
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pickaway
City of Circleville-Pickaway Township Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
City of Streetsboro
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Shelby
Shelby County
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Warren County Port Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
