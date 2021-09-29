Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 30, 2021

 

September 29, 2021                                                              

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 30, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Athens

City of Athens

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Bethesda Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union Township Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Carroll

Union Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

City of Wilmington

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Ohio Lottery Commission

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Lottery Commission

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Lottery Commission

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Ohio Lottery Commission

 

04/01/2020 TO 03/31/2021

 

 

 

Delaware

Delaware Public Health District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fayette

Fayette County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

City of Chardon

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Cincinnati Technology Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Greenhills

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Rome Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Medina County Combined General Health District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Village of New Lebanon

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

City of Circleville-Pickaway Township Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

City of Streetsboro

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Shelby County

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Warren County Port Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

