Cryptolepis sanguinolenta Is Highly Active Against B. burgdorferi, Study Reveals
The implications of this study are far reaching, as they show that Cryptolepis sanguinolenta has the potential to improve treatment of persistent Lyme disease.
I battled Lyme disease for four years. I started Linden Botanicals because the herbal teas and extracts we sell, including Cryptolepis, have the potential to help those suffering from chronic illness.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study published in Frontiers in Medicine, new data shows seven herbal medicines are highly active in test tubes against Borrelia burgdorferi (B. burgdorferi), the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, compared with the control antibiotics, doxycycline and cefuroxime. Of the seven, only Cryptolepis sanguinolenta extract caused complete eradication of B. burgdorferi.
According to the study, the seven herbal medicines that have the potential ability to kill B. burgdorferi in test tubes include Cryptolepis sanguinolenta, Cistus incanus, Juglans nigra (Black walnut), Polygonum cuspidatum (Japanese knotweed), Artemisia annua (Sweet wormwood), Uncaria tomentosa (Cat's claw), and Scutellaria baicalensis (Chinese skullcap).
In the study, only Cryptolepis sanguinolenta extract caused complete eradication of B. burgdorferi. Cryptolepis extract has traditionally been used to support treatment of malaria and the tick-borne infection Babesia. The implications of this study are far reaching, as they show that Cryptolepis sanguinolenta has the potential to improve treatment of persistent Lyme disease and suggest the need for additional laboratory and clinical studies regarding the extract’s active constituents and ability to effectively eradicate B. burgdorferi in vitro and in vivo.
The results revealed that Cryptolepis sanguinolenta extract showed strong activity against both growing B. burgdorferi and non-growing stationary phase B. burgdorferi. In subculture studies, 1% Cryptolepis sanguinolenta extract caused complete eradication, while doxycycline and cefuroxime and other active herbs could not eradicate B. burgdorferi stationary phase cells.
“I battled Lyme disease for four years,” says Linden Botanicals founder Michael Van der Linden. “The disease impacted every aspect of my life, including my physical and emotional health, my pocketbook, my social life, and my self-esteem. I started Linden Botanicals because the herbal teas and extracts we sell, including Cryptolepis, have the potential to help those suffering from chronic illness.”
The study’s analysis of Cistus incanus suggests that its active constituents, including carvacrol, may also have significant activity against growing and stationary phase B. burgdorferi cells. Preliminary clinical studies indicate Cistus may show antimicrobial effects against several bacteria and significant improvement in upper respiratory infection and inflammatory markers.
Primarily funded by the Bay Area Lyme Foundation, the 2020 Frontiers in Medicine study was a collaboration between researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the California Center for Functional Medicine, and FOCUS Health Group, Naturopathic.
