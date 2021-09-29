Powerball Reaches $570 Million

Submit Release
JACKSON, MISS. – At $570 million, the jackpot for tonight’s Powerball® drawing ranks as the 8th largest in the game’s history.

The north-of-half-a-billion-dollar jackpot is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since January 2021, when it was hit at $731.1 million. The Powerball jackpot has been rolling for nearly four months. The Jackpot was last won in Florida for the June 5, 2021, drawing. This is the 39th draw in the jackpot run.

Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $34 million, and the jackpot for Thursday’s drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $100,000.  

Powerball Winners Still Out There

The Mississippi Lottery has three unclaimed Powerball winning tickets: two for $150,000, and one for $50,000.

Ramey’s at 100 Highway 11 North in Poplarville has become the most recent Mississippi Lottery retailer to sell a winning ticket for Powerball. The winning ticket was purchased for the Saturday, Sept. 25, drawing and is worth $150,000.

The numbers randomly generated for Saturday evening were: 22-23-37-62-63 with a Powerball of 19. The multiplier was 3.

Additionally, a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold for the June 5, 2021, drawing at Fast Mart 19 at 2782 Oak Grove Road in Hattiesburg; while a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Circle K at 1860 Main St. in Madison for the Sept. 15, 2021, drawing.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim valid winnings.

