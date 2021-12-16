Andrographis paniculata Has Promise as an Antiviral, New Scientific Study Shows
A new study suggests Andrographis paniculata, known as the “king of bitters,” warrants additional research for potential use against SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Andrographis paniculata has anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties. Andrographis extract shows great promise as a health supplement for total body wellness.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An April 2021 study published in The Journal of Natural Products provides experimental evidence in favor of Andrographis paniculata and its major bioactive component, andrographolide, for further investigation as a possible monotherapy or in combination with other effective drugs against SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Even though the majority of infections are asymptomatic, clinical manifestations of COVID-19 vary widely, ranging from low-grade fever to severe pneumonia or death. The outcome of the infection depends largely on host factors, such as age, previous health problems, and immunological status. Acute respiratory distress syndrome, cytokine storm, and multiorgan failure are among the most critical manifestations of the disease.
Andrographis paniculata, known as “king of bitters”, belongs to the Acanthaceae family. Andrographis paniculata is currently used in traditional medicine to support treatment for the common cold, diarrhea, and fever due to several infectious causes and as a health tonic. A major bioactive component of Andrographis paniculata is andrographolide, a diterpene lactone in the isoprenoid family known for its broad-spectrum antiviral properties.
“Andrographis paniculata benefits are attributed to its active ingredient, andrographolide,” says Linden Botanicals founder Michael Van der Linden. “Andrographis paniculata has anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties. Steven Buhner’s book Healing Lyme also suggests Andrographis may provide support for those suffering from Lyme disease. Andrographis extract shows great promise as a health supplement for total body wellness.”
Ethnobotanical evidence suggests plant-derived natural compounds are worth investigating in order to identify potent antivirals against coronaviruses. The results of the study demonstrated that Andrographis paniculata extract and andrographolide may have a potent anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity with a high safety margin for major organs in cell culture models. As the researchers note, the safety and efficacy of andrographolide warrant further investigation in preclinical animal models and clinical studies.
