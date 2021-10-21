Terminalia chebula May Reverse Pollution-Induced Skin Damage, New Study Reveals
The 2021 study shows that Terminalia chebula extract may provide long-lasting antioxidant protection and reverse visible signs of pollution-induced skin damage.
While it’s generally recognized that Terminalia chebula extract supports digestive health and joint health, this new study shows it may also have preventative and restorative anti-aging skin benefits.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 2021 study published in Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology indicates that Terminalia chebula extract may offer restorative properties to help diminish visible signs of existing damage and may also be used to help protect skin against damage caused by chronic exposure to environmental pollution.
— Michael Van der Linden, Owner of Linden Botanicals
The study in the peer-reviewed medical journal identified long-lasting natural antioxidants with the potential to protect against and repair skin damage induced by exposure to environmental pollution. The eight-week clinical study investigated Terminalia chebula extract for its long-lasting antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and for its ability to reverse the visible signs of pollution-induced skin damage.
Terminalia chebula extract provides longer lasting and more efficient neutralization of reactive oxygen species (ROS) than tocopherol. Treatment of keratinocytes with the extract provided protection against increases in intracellular ROS, inhibited release of inflammatory cytokines IL-6 and IL-8, and protected membrane lipids against peroxidation. The study yielded statistically significant improvements in dermatologist scores and subject self-assessments for skin texture, hydration, tone, firmness, and radiance.
“A story in the ancient Sanskrit texts says that Indra, the king of heaven, let a drop of nectar fall to earth,” says Linden Botanicals founder Michael Van der Linden. “Where it landed, the Terminalia chebula tree came to life. Ayurvedic healers have long called Terminalia chebula the ‘king of all medicines,’ believing it can help to destroy diseases, eliminate waste from the body, and promote tissue growth and health.”
Terminalia chebula is a large, deciduous tree that grows up to 100 feet tall. The trees grow in sunny forests and thickets and are often cultivated on village commons throughout central and Southeast Asia.
Also commonly known as Haritaki and Myrobalan, Terminalia chebula has long been used to support treatment of joint health, digestive health, constipation, hemorrhoids, and arthritis. It’s rich in vitamin C and has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Other properties include antiarthritic, antibacterial, anticaries, anticholinesterase, antidiabetic, antifungal, cardioprotective, cytoprotective, hepatoprotective, immunomodulatory, nephroprotective, and prokinetic.
“Terminalia chebula supports a healthy lifestyle approach related to issues with cardiovascular disease, immunity, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, psychological stress, and neurocognition,” Van der Linden says. “While it’s generally recognized that Terminalia chebula extract provides digestive health support and joint support, this new study shows that the extract may offer preventative and restorative anti-aging skin benefits as well.”
Those in search of additional information about Terminalia chebula can read Linden Botanicals’ Terminalia chebula FAQ. Linden Botanicals sells Terminalia chebula (Haritaki) herbal extract in its online store.
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sells the world’s healthiest teas and extracts, including Terminalia chebula, Cistus incanus, and Phyllanthus niruri. These teas and extracts provide support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop the online store, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download the free Lessons from the Darkness e-book, which chronicles Michael Van der Linden's four-year battle with Lyme disease.
