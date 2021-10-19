Vaccinium uliginosum May Be a Potential Anti-cataract Agent, Study Says
The study published in Molecular Vision suggests Vaccinium uliginosum (Bog Bilberry) could be a potential anti-cataract agent in age-related cataract.
I fought Lyme disease for almost four years. The teas and extracts Linden Botanicals sells provide support for the physiological and neurological issues that many chronic illness sufferers experience.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study published in Molecular Vision highlights the possibility that Vaccinium uliginosum (Bog Blueberry, Bilberry) may show a preventive effect against cataract formation. These results suggest that Vaccinium uliginosum may exert a therapeutic effect on age-related cataract.
Vaccinium uliginosum, often called bog blueberry and bog bilberry, is a deciduous shrub that contains glycosides, anthocyanins, organic acids, and polyphenols. Flavonoids and anthocyanins in berry crops have long been investigated for their ocular benefits, such as retinal cell protection, neuroprotection, night vision, and visual pigment function, berry crops (including bog bilberry). Vaccinium uliginosum is commonly consumed to support vision and eye health.
“Vaccinium provides support for eye health, and it’s frequently used to support the treatment of cognitive deficits and to improve learning and memory,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “Clinical studies also suggest it may help with age-related cognitive issues. Its compounds seem to jumpstart the brain in ways that help aging neurons communicate again.”
Vaccinium uliginosum is commonly used to rejuvenate the mind, provide meditation support, and increase clarity of thought. Studies have found that consumption of Vaccinium uliginosum may support efforts to improve short-term memory, navigational skills, balance, and coordination.
The pharmacological properties of Vaccinium uliginosum are attributed to its polyphenols, including flavonol-Oglycosides such as quercitrin, isoquercitrin, astragalin, and hyperoside. Vaccinium includes more than 15 anthocyanins, such as delphinidin, cyanidin, malvidin, petunidin, and peonidin, as well as phenol acids such as ferulic, р-coumaric, ellagic caffeic, and chlorogenic. The plant synthesizes these phenolic compounds naturally to protect itself from harsh weather conditions.
Vaccinium uliginosum is a rich natural source of anthocyanins. In addition to providing support for healthy vision, studies show it may help lower blood glucose, show anti-inflammatory and lipid-lowering effects, and promote lower oxidative stress. It may also provide support for conditions associated with inflammation, high cholesterol, hyperglycemia, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, as well as dementia and other age-related diseases.
"I fought Lyme disease for almost four years," Van der Linden says. "The teas and extracts Linden Botanicals sells provide support for the physiological and neurological issues that I experienced and that many chronic illness sufferers experience.
