Semen cuscutae May Provide Support for Obesity and Male Infertility, Study Says

Studies suggest Semen cuscutae extract supports sexual and reproductive health, brain health, and central nervous system health

Semen cuscutae extract may invigorate the male reproductive system and endocrine function.

Studies show Semen cuscutae extract may have anti-obesity properties and support men's sexual health by improving the availability of testosterone.

Semen cuscutae supports sexual and reproductive health, brain health, and central nervous system health. It also has the potential to provide support for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.”
— Michael Van der Linden, Owner of Linden Botanicals
DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study published in Nutrients, a peer-reviewed scientific journal, found that Semen cuscutae shows anti-obesity properties and has the potential to be used as a natural medicine to treat hepatic lipid disorders and vascular dysfunction in obese people. Semen cuscutae also has the potential to repair spermatogenic dysfunction related to male infertility.

Semen cuscutae shows anti-obesity properties by modulating hepatic arginase activity, NO production, and metabolic pathways related to hepatic triglyceride metabolism. The study investigated whether Semen cuscutae as a natural arginase inhibitor influences hepatic lipid abnormalities and whole-body adiposity in high-fat diet-induced obese mice.

In addition, Semen cuscutae may promote men’s sexual and reproductive health by showing the ability to improve in vitro human sperm motility. Sperm membrane function may become more stabilized after incubation. As a result, Semen cuscutae extract may effectively promote sperm motility and membrane function. Semen cuscutae may thus be beneficial in helping to support treatment for male sterility and may raise success rate in artificial insemination.

“Semen cuscutae is the seed of a vine used in traditional Chinese medicine to invigorate the kidneys, nourish the liver, and improve eyesight,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “Studies suggest Semen cuscutae supports sexual and reproductive health, brain health, and central nervous system health. Because it has strong antioxidant properties and shows an immunosuppressive effect on dendritic cells, It also has the potential to provide support for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.”

Semen cuscutae’s many health benefits suggest that it provides support for issues with sexual and reproductive health, the endocrine system, the immune system, kidney health, vision and eye health, and liver and spleen health.

Properties found statistically significant include adaptogenic, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, antioxidant, anti-senescence, cardio-protective, neuroprotective, immunomodulatory, neurotrophic, nootropic, and osteogenic. Its neuroprotective benefits include helping to protect nerve cells against damage, degeneration, or impairment of function. There is good reason to believe that a lifestyle-related approach to health will benefit from support with Semen cuscutae as a health supplement.

Those in search of information about Semen cuscutae and links to scientific studies about the plant can read Linden Botanicals’ Semen cuscutae FAQ. Linden Botanicals sells Semen cuscutae extract in its online store.

