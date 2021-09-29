MISS OLIVE’S AWARD-WINNING SERIES, THE DOGGY DIVA DIARIES, CONTINUES WITH MISS OLIVE FINDS HER FUREVER WINTER WONDERLAND
Miss Olive’s Third Adventure is Now AvailableSARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediaVista Public Relations NEWS RELEASE
Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Wonderland, the third installment in the award-winning Miss Olive children’s book trilogy from The Doggy Diva Diaries, continues the rescue dog’s adventures with the adored pup learning the true meaning of the holidays.
Written by Susan Marie and Miss Olive, and Illustrated by Rebekah Phillips, the story is about Miss Olive anticipating the celebration of the season and wonders if there is more to the holidays than receiving gifts. She joyfully discovers that the greatest gift of all is the love and kindness you share with your family, friends and others.
"Through Miss Olive’s eyes, kids remember to appreciate all the magic that is around them during the holidays. They see Miss Olive learn that what’s important are the friends who surround her during this time,” said author Susan Marie.
Recently recognized by the National Parenting Product Awards with a 2021 NAPPA Award, Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Winter Wonderland also won an award from Creative Child Magazine for 2021 Book of the Year Award in Kid’s Holiday Themed Books category.
Recommended for ages four through nine, Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Winter Wonderland with its message of kindness and love, shows children that the true meaning of the holidays is the joy of giving to others.
Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Winter Wonderland continues the story of a little Italian Greyhound with three legs who is adopted by a loving family in the first book in the series, Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home. Her adventures continue in Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends, where Miss Olive encounters bullying and learns that her superpower is kindness and finds true friendships. In the third book in the trilogy Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Winter Wonderland, Miss Olive wonders about the true meaning of the holidays, discovering the greatest gift of all is the joy of being with her “furever” family and friends and sharing the joy of the holidays with others. Miss Olive is delighted to discover that she not only has a “furever” home with “furever” friends, she also learns the true meaning of joy during the holidays.
Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends, Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home and Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Winter Wonderland are available on Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and other online book retailers.
Learn more about Susan, Miss Olive and Miss Olive’s book trilogy by visiting www.TheDoggyDiva.com.
About Susan Marie
For over fifteen years, Susan Marie has been spreading the word about puppy love through her award winning podcast , The Doggy Diva Show. On her show, Susan interviews pet industry experts, bestselling authors, pet health and lifestyle professionals and representatives from animal rescue organizations. Past guests include Bob Barker, Dean Koontz, and America's Veterinarian, Dr. Marty Becker. The Doggy Diva Show can be heard on Pet Life Radio, Apple, Google Play, Stitcher and Speak Up Talk Radio.
Susan is a member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators as well as the Dog Writer’s Association of America and the Florida Writers Association. A devoted champion of animals, Susan donates a portion of the proceeds from Miss Olive books to animal rescue organizations. She’s passionate about passing along the love of animals to future generations.
About Miss Olive:
Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Home, Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Friends and Miss Olive Finds Her Furever Winter Wonderland are the first, second and third books (respectively) in a trilogy about the adventures of Miss Olive, an Italian Greyhound rescue. The real Miss Olive was adopted in 2015 by author Susan Marie from Italian Greyhound Rescue Gulf Coast. Miss Olive was a victim of neglect and health issues, having lost her teeth due to lack of medical attention and one of her legs to cancer. The neglect and illness that she experienced has never affected her loving, gentle spirit; she is always ready for a snuggle. Miss Olive joins Susan Marie at the microphone each week as the co-host of The Doggy Diva Show on Pet Life Radio.
