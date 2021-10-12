Polygala Mood Support Extract Shows Anti-Inflammatory Activity, Study Suggests
The study, published in the scientific journal Plants, shows that phenolic and triterpenoid saponins from Polygala tenuifolia may be anti-inflammatory agents.
In traditional Chinese medicine terms, Polygala tenuifolia provides mood support and enhances emotional stability. Buddhist monks use it for meditation and focus. We call it the Will Strengthener.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study published in Plants, an open-access, peer-reviewed scientific journal from the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI), indicates that Polygala tenuifolia herbal extract shows promising anti-inflammatory activity and that phenolic and triterpenoid saponins from Polygala may be excellent anti-inflammatory agents.
— Michael Van der Linden, Owner of Linden Botanicals
Polygala tenuifolia extract is traditionally consumed as a health supplement to provide mood support, improve sleep quality, and heighten creative thinking. It has the potential to calm and relax the body by easing restlessness and anxiety. Its Chinese name, Yuan Zhi, translates to “high aspirations.”
Beyond brain and mood support, Polygala tenuifolia has increasingly been used to support treatment of inflammation of the throat, nose, and chest and for lung conditions including asthma, chronic bronchitis, whooping cough, and emphysema. The root is considered antibacterial, cardiotonic, cerebrotonic, expectorant, haemolytic, hypotensive, sedative, and tonic.
“In traditional Chinese medicine terms, Polygala tenuifolia balances the qi of the heart and kidneys and provides mood support and enhances emotional stability,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “It’s valued for its reputed ability to provide protection to the brain, and Buddhist monks use it for meditation and focus. We call it the Will Strengthener.”
A study published in Neurochemical Research notes that Polygala tenuifolia promotes the proliferation of neural stem cells, [which] may contribute to the therapeutic benefits of [Polygala] for the treatment of patients with insomnia, neurosis, and dementia. A study in Neurochemical Research Journal goes further to suggest that Polygala may go beyond simply being neuroprotective and may promote neural stem cell proliferation and differentiation, pushing the plant into a special category of nootropics that support new brain cell growth.
Studies substantiate Polygala tenuifolia’s mood support potential. A Public Library of Science Journal study says Polygala exerts rapid-onset antidepressant effects and may be worthy of further evaluation as a substitute for rapid-onset antidepressants with unacceptable side effects.
“There’s good reason to believe that a lifestyle-related approach to optimal health will benefit from support with Polygala tenuifolia as a mood support and anti-inflammatory health supplement,” Van der Linden says. “Polygala also has potential as an antidepressant and appears to have adaptogenic action on cortisol, the stress hormone.”
Those in search of information about Polygala tenuifolia and links to scientific studies about the plant can read Linden Botanicals’ Polygala FAQ. Linden Botanicals sells Polygala extract in its online store in 100g sizes (50 servings) as OM! Mood Support and in larger 200g to 1,000 sizes.
About Linden Botanicals: Linden Botanicals sells the world’s healthiest teas and extracts, including Polygala tenuifolia, Phyllanthus niruri, and Cistus incanus. These teas and extracts provide support for immune health, stress relief, energy, memory, mood, kidney health, joint health, digestive health, inflammation, hormonal balance, and detox/cleanse. Visit www.LindenBotanicals.com to shop the online store, get hundreds of valuable health tips and resources, and download the free Lessons from the Darkness e-book, which chronicles Michael Van der Linden's four-year battle with Lyme disease.
Carolyn Daughters
Linden Botanicals
carolyn@lindenbotanicals.com