InsureTech Connect 2021 Take Place in Las Vegas from Oct. 4 to 6

InsureTech Connect 2021 Take Place in Las Vegas from Oct. 4 to 6LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slated to take place at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from Oct. 4 to 6, InsureTech Connect is the world’s largest gathering of the leading minds in insurance innovation and transformation.
InsureTech Connect is undoubtedly set to make a promising in-person comeback this year amidst the pandemic, and Phonexa is returning to Sin City for the fourth consecutive year as a gold sponsor with an unprecedented all-in-one suite of marketing solutions.
To celebrate the company’s reimagined brand positioning, we’re offering a steal of a deal. The Phonexa Enterprise suite of calls, leads, clicks, email, SMS, and accounting products will be made free for three months without any usage limitations and limited to the first 100 InsureTech Connect attendees who sign-up for a trial of the platform.
Trusted by industry leaders, Phonexa’s exclusive offer specifically benefits insurance carriers, individual agents, agencies, and lead generators alike.
Phonexa will be locked, loaded, and ready to go throughout InsureTech Connect at booth #309.
Be sure to stop by after signing up for the free three-month offer because the first group of applicants will also be automatically entered to win a pair of AirPods. The drawing will take place at our booth, which will also be stocked with snacks, beverages, more gifts, and what surely should be stimulating dialogue.
In addition to allowing attendees to leverage our platform, we want to share our insights and learnings from exhibiting and attending previous InsureTech Connect events.
To continue the conversations about digitizing customer interactions and experiences, Phonexa will be attending the following sessions at InsureTech Connect.
Digitizing Insurance Customer Service: The Way Forward: Oct. 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
From Trends To Tactics: How To Drive End-To-End Customer Engagement: Oct. 4, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Turning The Frustrating Experience Of Forms Into Native Digital Experiences In No Time: Oct. 5, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Demo Stage
The New Digital For Travel Insurance: Oct. 5, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Future Of Distribution: Oct. 6, 3 p.m. to 3:35 p.m.
Be sure to connect with Phonexa at booth 309 if you attend any of the above-listed sessions and want to continue dialogue with our executives and experts.
Entertain Yourself, And Clients, At InsureTech Connect With Shows, Sports & Concerts
Conclude your busy conference days by watching master magician David Copperfield perform his world-renowned illusions, attend one of various-themed Cirque du Soleil productions, or party “All Night Long” with Lionel Richie.
Extend your stay past the conference and catch a Justin Beiber show, or, if hockey is more of your preferred flavor, watch the puck drop between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes.
At last, take a deep dive into nostalgia at the Colosseum within Caesars Palace and feel “Forever Young” with Rod Stewart during his 90-minute concert, launching on the closing night of InsureTech Connect on Oct. 6.
Navigating through Las Vegas during conference season calls for new connections and new business opportunities.
Start the conversation and stay connected with Phonexa before attending InsureTech Connect.
