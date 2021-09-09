Inaugural MailCon MeetUp Takes Over Manhattan, Unites Email Marketing Industry
MailCon has held seven conferences since 2017 serving the email marketing industry.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the next one slated to take place October 31 and November 1 at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the company marked its return to events amidst the pandemic with the inaugural MailCon Meetup.
The networking soiree was attended by over 400 email marketing executives, publishers, advertisers, and other high-ranking marketing officials on the eve of Affiliate Summit East on July 18th in Manhattan.
Hosted and sponsored by Phonexa — the MailCon Meetup covered five hours of music, food, drinks, karaoke, and the MailCon Spotlight Awards honoring emerging companies throughout the global email community at the ultra-posh 48 Lounge in New York City.
“The MailCon Meetup proved yet again to be a one-of-a-kind networking opportunity for everyone who attended,” said Kristen Haines, Chief Executive Officer of MailCon. “We were excited to recognize and honor leading voices of innovation in the email marketing industry. Building trust and strong partnerships within our community continues to be our company mission.”
The MailCon Spotlight Awards New York 2021 winners:
Emerging Mailer: Xolo Publishing
Innovative Technology: Everflow
Automation Choice: ActiveProspect
ESP Choice: eMercury
SMS Choice: Text-Calibur
“It was a great honor to be the recipient of the Spotlight Award for Automation at the MailCon event,” said Randall Bourgeois, the Director of Partnerships at ActiveProspect. “We strive to provide marketers with ways to scale safely and efficiently and to be recognized by our industry peers is very special. We look forward to helping more marketers accomplish their goals for 2021 and beyond.”
Michael Batalha, CEO of Emercury added: “We are honored to receive the MailCon Spotlight Award for ESP Choice. I’m truly honored and so thankful to my colleagues across the industry for this recognition. Thank you to MailCon for always having an amazing event and for putting together all the awards.”
Sam Darawish, CEO of Everflow, said: “We’re honored to receive MailCon’s Innovative Technology Award. It’s a great reflection of the culture we’ve worked hard to build internally in proactively supporting our clients and focusing on building our solutions to solve their needs, current challenges, and upcoming ones. It’s that constant feedback loop that drives innovation for our platform.”
Previous and more recent MailCon events included the 2021 Virtual Experience in January featuring a 30-panel discussion, as well the MailCon Las Vegas in 2020.
