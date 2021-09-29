Submit Release
News Search

There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,994 in the last 365 days.

Enrollment For Health Insurance Is Now Open In California

insurance

insurance

Enrollment For Health Insurance Is Now Open In California

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health insurance enrollment has been recently re-opened in the state of California. This time, the government is offering significantly lower premiums. The price is generally decreased by $1,000 and even more in specific cases.

The state exchange typically provides access to insurance once a year. The Coronavirus relief package signed recently by President Biden made it possible for the state residents to obtain subsidies that can assist in the management of insurance-specific expenses.

The subsidies will be available during the calendar year. This way, California residents will be able not only to meet income requirements but also to afford to take out new policies.

Previous attempts of the state to expand the number of insured people failed due to inefficient and aggressive marketing campaigns. Some residents would not be considered eligible to receive the help because they did not carry insurance or shopped for it off the exchange.

Current federal support seems to keep up with the state policy goals. That is why today, the majority of state residents without active employer-sponsored coverage or those who lost their insurance for different reasons will be eligible to receive the subsidies and save a significant amount of money.

Source

Eduard Paz
American REIA
+1 888-242-2044
contact@american-reia.com

You just read:

Enrollment For Health Insurance Is Now Open In California

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.