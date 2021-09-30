SaleYee Gaining Ground in CCEF via Full-Fledged Dropshipping Services
SaleYee Dropshipping Platform Gains Ground in 2021 China Cross-border E-commerce FairSHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaleYee dropshipping platform, a leading professional dropshipping platform, was invited to attend one of the largest international trade fairs, the 2021 China Cross-border E-commerce Fair (Autumn) held from September 24 to September 26, 2021, in Guangzhou.
China Cross-border E-commerce Fair (CCEF) is the most important event for cross-border e-commerce businesses - it aims to link Chinese manufacturing with global consumption and to integrate the rapidly developing cross-border e-commerce ecological resources. The trade exhibition with over 100,000 square meters of area invited 2,000+ professional exhibitors which covered more than 60 industries across the country.
Being a simple and profitable method for selling online, dropshipping model is a favorite of online resellers who can make more profit margins by taking the advantage of low investment in warehousing and shipping. Thus SaleYee.com, one of the best dropshipping suppliers, was invited to be the exhibitor of CCEF to help more cross-border e-commerce sellers boost business, especially during the pandemic.
All-in-one Dropshipping Solutions Shinning Among E-commerce Sellers
During the 3-day exhibition, SaleYee attracted many distributors and became in the spotlight by showcasing its brand value, illustrating dropshipping services, and exchanging insider information. Besides, SaleYee's experts had in-person discussions with coming online retailers to address issues about store operations and selling strategies that are suitable during the pandemic. Online sellers present at the fair learned how to promote business and seek more opportunities from the SaleYee’s showcase.
As a fast-growing cross-border e-commerce platform that focuses on two-way empowerment, SaleYee fully demonstrates the company's strength in serving global sellers. By integrating supply chain resources such as top-quality products, overseas warehousing, and logistics services, the SaleYee platform is dedicated to offering the best dropshipping services to dropshippers engaged in e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Walmart, and Shopify.
Besides, SaleYee empowers online sellers to reduce operating costs and get rid of difficulties in product selection - its dropshipping model effectively addresses limited funds, high barriers to overseas warehousing, and complicated after-sales issues.
Easy Dropshipping Model Gaining Traction with More Suppliers
Since its establishment, the SaleYee dropshipping platform has been placing top priority on dropshipping products. SaleYee continuously optimizes the selection of high-quality products, expands product categories, and provides a comprehensive dropshipping service model by taking advantage of its global warehouses.
SaleYee has now fully opened up to suppliers and provides integrated cross-border supply chain services such as cargo collection, customs clearance, logistics, overseas warehousing, distribution, and financing.
At the fair, professionals of the SaleYee platform interpreted terms of service at the booth for the suppliers to get an up-close look at how to achieve cooperation, which echoed SaleYee's commitment to helping Chinese factories and brand suppliers expand overseas markets, improve brand awareness and boost global sales.
Conclusion
The three-day China Cross-border E-commerce Fair has come to an end. Participating the exhibition, SaleYee dropshipping platform impressed visitors with strong competencies in e-commerce fulfillment. SaleYee continues to improve the cross-border e-commerce supply chain services and provide high-quality services by integrating sources of goods, logistics, warehousing, and after-sales services. It has been working closely with distributors and suppliers to help them speed up sales growth and value-added empowerment.
About SaleYee
SaleYee is a global dropshipping platform founded by pioneers with over a decade-long experience in cross-border e-commerce. With deeper business insights, we offer online retailers worldwide 30,000+ quality dropshipping products, fast and free delivery from 630,000+ sq.m. local warehouses and more professional services that you can leverage for better success.
No membership fees, only minutes to get started. We empower global sellers and suppliers by making it easier to sell, earn bigger profits, and reach customers in wider markets.
